A memorandum of understanding that spells out the role of Lincoln’s school resource officers may require minor revisions in December, when the state releases a model to be followed by all school districts.
But the framework and major elements of the memorandum follow the requirements in a new state law, Lincoln Public Schools Assistant Superintendent John Neal said Thursday at a meeting of the board that governs an agreement between the city and LPS to improve school safety.
Both the city and LPS commit about $1.05 million annually as part of the interlocal agreement, which addresses three areas of safety: preventative (beefing up mental health resources, social workers and counselors in schools), proactive (providing money for before- and after-school programming) and protective (adding six school resource officers for the district’s 12 middle schools).
The most controversial part of the interlocal agreement was adding school resource officers -- wanted by some parents to increase security and opposed by others who worried about exacerbating a "school-to-prison pipeline."
On Thursday, the interlocal board, comprised of the mayor, two City Council members and three school board members, heard a report on how its memorandum of understanding follows a new state law regarding school resource officers.
Neal said many of the requirements in the law are already in place, including 20 hours of training required for both officers and school administrators.
The law requires 20 hours of training for officers who work in schools and for at least one school administrator where they work. Neal said LPS trains all its administrators, and most of the training for them and officers happens before they begin.
Neal said much of the training is ongoing, although city Councilman Bennie Shobe said he’d like to see requirements for ongoing training spelled out in the memorandum.
State law also requires the memorandum identify a process to make complaints about a school resource officer. Neal said the police department’s internal affairs division has a well-established process for handling complaints and there are several ways parents can express concerns to LPS.
School board member Barb Baier had a number of questions about how the district processes complaints, including what happens after a parent complains.
“This seems scattershot. There’s too many places to go,” she said. “It seems unclear, it doesn’t seem easy to go through the complaint process.”
Neal said he would write a report detailing the process LPS goes through to deal with questions or complaints.
The main venue for parents to express concerns is through the LPS website’s “Let’s Talk” feature, which allows parents to express concerns via email, he said.
Having an effective evaluation process of school resource officers was among the biggest concerns raised by community members who worry about the “school-to-prison pipeline,” especially for minorities and other marginalized groups.
To that end, LPS and LPD are collecting four years of baseline information and will spend this year collecting data on all calls for service to schools.
That information will include what the calls are for, how often certain incidents occur, how many of the contacts result in students being ticketed and what happens if those cases go to court. They’ll track who initiates the call for service, break the student information down by racial and ethnic groups, special education, poverty and English language learners.
The first evaluation report synthesizing all that data will be ready by October 2020. It will be presented to the interlocal board and made available to the public, Neal said.