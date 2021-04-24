Meet the candidate: Kathy Danek

“When we started implementing technology into the curriculum, we viewed it as an aid, not as the means of delivery,” she said.

Though Danek admits she wishes the school board had communicated quicker with parents and students at the height of the pandemic, she said she is very proud of the way the board handled the chaos.

“Hindsight is 20/20,” she said. “The science was changing fast because the pandemic was moving fast. We probably could have done a better job communicating, but there was no playbook for this. We were writing it.”

Danek said the school board now has a 600-page document in place for the next public health emergency, so that if something of this magnitude happens again, it doesn’t have to start from scratch.

“It helps to know we can survive just about anything,” she said.

To critics of the board who wish schools had reopened fully and sooner, Danek said she feels confident in the decisions the board was making, as they were led by science.