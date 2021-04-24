Meet the candidate: Christina Campbell

Chief among those concerns, Campbell said, is property taxes.

“Not a single person doesn’t mention property taxes,” Campbell said. “I don’t think the average Joe realizes how large (the Lincoln Public Schools) budget actually is and that we can make cuts in places that won’t affect teachers or students. We can move things here and there to ease that property tax burden. I know it’s unrealistic to say we won't raise taxes, but I can’t imagine why we’re in this situation, and it’s not something I’m proud of.”

When the pandemic began in 2020, Campbell took issue with the way the current Board of Education handled school reopening, and said neighbors she’s spoken with have expressed the same disappointment.

“Parents don’t like that their kids are forced to wear masks all day and kids that are still learning from home part of the time have told me that they can’t wait to get back into school and have some normalcy,” she said.

Several people, Campbell said, have told her that they have brought their concerns to the school board and that they didn’t feel they were listened to. If elected to the board, that is something Campbell hopes to change.