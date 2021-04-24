 Skip to main content
Meet the candidate: Christina Campbell
Meet the candidate: Christina Campbell

When Christina Campbell made the move from her native Colorado to Nebraska 11 years ago, she decided to settle in northeast Lincoln.

“We bought a house and have started planting our roots,” she said. “I feel very accepted here and know it’s a place I want to remain.”

In planting those roots, Campbell’s priorities have been to get involved in the community and get to know her neighbors — all steps leading to her run for the District 1 seat on the Lincoln Board of Education.

“I have wanted to pursue elected office for a while,” she said. “Politics, government … those are sort of my jam. I wanted to start some place where I knew I could immediately make a difference, and because I care about kids, I figured this would be a fantastic place to start.”

District 1: Christina Campbell

Since making that decision, Campbell said she has walked “probably 70 to 80 miles” canvassing the district to visit with her neighbors about the things they care about when it comes to education.

“I know in order to win a race like this, you have to put yourself in there and connect with people, and that’s what I enjoy doing,” she said. “People are happy to talk to me and give me their input. I have learned a lot from talking to everyone from 5-year-olds to 94-year-olds. And everyone’s got the same essential concerns.”

Chief among those concerns, Campbell said, is property taxes.

“Not a single person doesn’t mention property taxes,” Campbell said. “I don’t think the average Joe realizes how large (the Lincoln Public Schools) budget actually is and that we can make cuts in places that won’t affect teachers or students. We can move things here and there to ease that property tax burden. I know it’s unrealistic to say we won't raise taxes, but I can’t imagine why we’re in this situation, and it’s not something I’m proud of.”

When the pandemic began in 2020, Campbell took issue with the way the current Board of Education handled school reopening, and said neighbors she’s spoken with have expressed the same disappointment.

“Parents don’t like that their kids are forced to wear masks all day and kids that are still learning from home part of the time have told me that they can’t wait to get back into school and have some normalcy,” she said.

Several people, Campbell said, have told her that they have brought their concerns to the school board and that they didn’t feel they were listened to. If elected to the board, that is something Campbell hopes to change.

“I feel like it’s time to put a new face in who will advocate for what needs to be advocated for,” she said. “I don’t want to overlook the experience the other board members have, but I know myself and I have a high level of compassion and drive that would be essential for this position.”

And though she does not have children herself yet, Campbell said it’s important to her to secure a quality education for them.

“When we do have kids, I don't want to put them in a broken system,” she said. “I want them to look around at a wonderful future and say, ‘Mom helped build this.’”

Christina Campbell

Age: 34.

Lives near: 56th Street and Madison Avenue.

Occupation: Administrative aide in the Legislature.

Political party: Republican.

Education: Associate degree in criminal justice.

Website: campbellforlincoln.com

