Meet Lincoln Board of Education District 7 candidate Michael Patestas

While he's an advocate of in-person learning, Patestas said he's not opposed to remote learning for some, but wished LPS had reopened full-time sooner.

The 55-year-old Queens, New York, native ran chiropractor offices in New York in the ’90s and early 2000s. Then, much like the pandemic, the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center changed everything. The world seemed less safe. His business took a downturn. His wife, who is from Alliance, suggested starting over in Nebraska, where they could raise their family.

"It was a total sacrifice for me and for my family," he said.

They moved to Nebraska about 15 years ago, and Patestas, who lives in Denton, rebooted his chiropractic practice at an office near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road. He says the job involves being an educator himself, teaching his patients about health care and how to live a healthy life.

His practice has been on hold as of late — Patestas was recently hospitalized for eight days with COVID-related pneumonia, an experience he called a nightmare.

"I wouldn't wish it on anybody."