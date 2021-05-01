 Skip to main content
Meet Lincoln Board of Education District 7 candidate Don Mayhew
ED BOARD | DISTRICT 7

Meet Lincoln Board of Education District 7 candidate Don Mayhew

Before he was a programmer-turned-restaurateur who dabbled in the real estate market, Don Mayhew wanted to be a singer — and a great one, at that.

"My dream was to be the first great American operatic tenor, because all the great tenors were Italians and Germans," said Mayhew, who was awarded a medal in high school in Washington for his singing skills.

But dreams change. Mayhew traded Puccini for programming. He got into computers and later worked as a consultant.

"I was such a nerd, and computers back in the early ’80s were really starting to be a thing, and I was just fascinated by that," he said. 

Turns out, being a nerd helps when you're helping shape educational policy, too.

The data-driven world of programming has come in handy in Mayhew's five terms on the Lincoln Board of Education, where he's represented District 7 since 2001 and is running for a sixth term.

District 7: Don Mayhew

Mayhew said data and numbers helped him and his colleagues on the board chart a course through the pandemic as LPS closed schools and came up with a remote-learning strategy "virtually overnight." 

Then when data, for example, showed that it was in fact healthier for students — especially those living below the poverty line — to be in the classroom rather than at home, the board used that information to guide its decision to return to full-time in-person learning, Mayhew said.

One huge lesson board members learned, he said, was that "remote education is not a substitute for in-class education."

Mayhew said he "loves the work" the board does and he feels a sense of duty to continue serving to help guide the district post-pandemic and with more budget cuts looming.  

He says the ramifications of the pandemic will be felt for years. And while the physical markers of the pandemic, such as masks and social distancing, may not be around in the future, the impacts will — like poorer performance in the classroom.

"We set a record for giving out Ds and Fs," Mayhew said. "I think our graduation rate is going to end up taking a hit." 

Teachers were affected, too, Mayhew said, exhausted from juggling both virtual and in-person classrooms.

"There's nothing we can point to and say, 'Well, the last time we had this 100-year event, here's what we did.' That just didn't exist," Mayhew said. "So there was a huge effect on kids and then also our staff. They are worn out."

The pandemic was a learning opportunity, Mayhew said, the lessons from which can help guide the district in the future, such as having teachers devoted to remote learning and using virtual classes to grow student flexibility and opportunity.

Mayhew said budget stresses caused by reduction in state aid in 2020, with more expected this year, will inevitably lead to cuts, but he believes those cuts can be made far from the classroom — whether it's extending the life cycle of equipment or eliminating positions through attrition to absorb costs. 

Serving as board president four times, Mayhew oversaw the hiring of Superintendent Steve Joel and has been involved in three bond issue elections — all experiences he says can help the district face future challenges.

Mayhew, 55, was a computer consultant for 25 years and now owns Pasta Place, a restaurant in Havelock, and has gotten into the real estate business with his son. Music is still a passion, too. Mayhew played in an '80s cover band for a while and still plays guitar.

He and his wife, Linda, who have three adult children, are in "grandparent mode." They have two grandchildren, including a grandson who will start school this fall. It'll be a chance for Mayhew to see the district through another perspective, he said, a perspective that will see an education landscape that is vastly different than when his own children were attending Lincoln Public Schools.

"I'm going to have an opportunity to see LPS through his eyes," he said, "and I'm actually pretty excited about that." 

Don Mayhew

Age: 52.

Lives near: South 27th Street and Nebraska 2.

Occupation: Restaurant owner.

Political party: Democrat.

Education: Associate degree in computer science.

Website: donmayhew.com

