Meet Lincoln Board of Education District 7 candidate Don Mayhew

One huge lesson board members learned, he said, was that "remote education is not a substitute for in-class education."

Mayhew said he "loves the work" the board does and he feels a sense of duty to continue serving to help guide the district post-pandemic and with more budget cuts looming.

He says the ramifications of the pandemic will be felt for years. And while the physical markers of the pandemic, such as masks and social distancing, may not be around in the future, the impacts will — like poorer performance in the classroom.

"We set a record for giving out Ds and Fs," Mayhew said. "I think our graduation rate is going to end up taking a hit."

Teachers were affected, too, Mayhew said, exhausted from juggling both virtual and in-person classrooms.

"There's nothing we can point to and say, 'Well, the last time we had this 100-year event, here's what we did.' That just didn't exist," Mayhew said. "So there was a huge effect on kids and then also our staff. They are worn out."

The pandemic was a learning opportunity, Mayhew said, the lessons from which can help guide the district in the future, such as having teachers devoted to remote learning and using virtual classes to grow student flexibility and opportunity.