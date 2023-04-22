Richard Aldag has worn many hats over the years.

He's done intelligence work in Iraq and Afghanistan. He's patrolled Nebraska as a state trooper and worked on large federal narcotics cases. During the floods of 2019 and the pandemic that followed a year later, Aldag helped manage the Nebraska State Patrol's response. Today, he oversees a logistics business and a commercial real estate investment company.

The common thread that runs through all of those many roles is an ability to lead, says Aldag, which he believes makes him qualified to serve on the Lincoln Board of Education. Aldag, a Republican in the officially nonpartisan race, is running in District 6, which covers a section of central and east Lincoln.

Aldag grew up in Lincoln, attending Lincoln Public Schools and later graduating from Bellevue University with a bachelor's degree in business.

He was soon drawn to the Nebraska State Patrol, becoming a trooper in 1996. His first duty station was in the Panhandle town of Oshkosh.

He and his wife, Trish, came back to Lincoln a few years later, where Aldag got a promotion to work on large federal conspiracy cases before the Army National Guard recruited him to do intelligence work in the Middle East during the Iraq War.

"That was my first real major exposure to senior leadership at a large level," Aldag said.

When he came back, he was promoted to a sergeant in the State Patrol and hit the road again as a trooper before being recruited in the patrol's so-called fusion center in Lincoln designed to promote information sharing between state and federal agencies.

Aldag even helped oversee the buildout and move of the fusion center, the criminal identification unit and investigative services division in 2008, which he says gave him valuable insight into facility work that could prove useful on the school board.

"That was a big brick-and-mortar project that I did," he said.

He did intel work up until the 2019 floods that inundated the state. Aldag, with his strong military background, was called upon to help manage the deployment of troopers and State Patrol resources as part of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

"Fast-moving, direct, public service -- that is perfect for me, and I enjoyed that a lot," he said.

Running for the Lincoln Board of Education felt like the next natural step for the 51-year-old Aldag, who retired from the State Patrol last year.

"I just always feel like I'm a service-oriented person," he said. "This is kind of a good next step."

Teacher who had an impact Mike Troester, social studies, Lincoln Southeast: He always told me a story about these two ants. They're on the driving range and the golfer takes a swing and takes a huge divot out and takes another swing and takes another huge divot out of the ground and the one (ant) answers the other: "If we want to make it out of here alive, we'd better get on the ball." ... I use that story all the time.

Aldag, who has a master's of business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University, devotes his time and his days to his businesses. He's the president of Flagstone Peak Logistics Inc., a contract carrier, and is a partner at Gannet Peak Investments, a commercial real estate company.

On the side, he likes to sail and fly single-engine planes: He's a certified keelboat captain and has his pilot's license.

He and his wife, who runs a Lincoln studio, have four children, including a seventh grader at Lux Middle School and a kindergartner at Messiah Lutheran.

His decision to run for school board was also influenced by conversations with LPS staff and administrators, who brought up issues like the need for better special education support. Aldag, who says he's been critical of the board in the past, finally realized he couldn't stand idle.

"I'm always the guy who says, 'Stop complaining and get involved,'" he said. "If you're going to have a strong opinion about something, at least be part of the solution, don't just sit on the sidelines and complain."