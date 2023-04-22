When Bob Rauner and his wife, Lisa, worked as family physicians in Sidney — where Rauner grew up working on his family's feedlot — a school bond failed by a 2-to-1 margin.

The Rauners' three daughters were young at the time and opportunity was already calling in Lisa's hometown of Lincoln — the Lincoln Family Medicine residency program needed faculty members.

"I wanted to go someplace where (the community) cares about my kids' education and so that played a role in why we left," Bob Rauner said. "And then (LPS') school bond passed on a 2-to-1 margin. So it's like, 'OK, this community cares about schools.'"

The Rauners cared, too, becoming active in their daughters' schools, including volunteering in Eastridge Elementary School classrooms and helping run the science fair for years. Bob Rauner eventually did data work for the district for a physical education grant program and served on committees, including one that helped pick Superintendent Steve Joel

That work eventually led Rauner to a seat on the Lincoln Board of Education, where he is running this May for a second four-year term representing District 6 in central and east Lincoln.

Rauner, who is running as an independent in the officially nonpartisan race, says his work in public health, disease prevention and data evaluation can be useful as a board member.

Rauner is the president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a nonprofit created through the Community Health Endowment that works with organizations to promote things like better fitness, good nutrition and healthy breastfeeding. He is also the chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, which supports independent health care clinics across Nebraska.

Just as the fight against childhood obesity and smoking may take decades to pay off, Rauner says the decisions of the Board of Education may not have an impact for years. Rauner wants to be part of shaping that future.

"It's the opposite of being in the emergency room," he said. "There's not a lot of quick fixes (in education). ... Let's say we improve the math and reading curriculum in elementary schools, we're not going to see the results of that in graduation rates for a decade."

Rauner, 53, became somewhat of a household name during the pandemic with his coronavirus updates on YouTube, where he helped audiences dissect and understand COVID-19 data. He even gave presentations at board meetings, informing his colleagues and the district about the latest COVID-19 trends and combating what he saw as misinformation people would spread during public comment.

"It's frustrating because it really irritates me when they're just blatantly wrong, and they don't care," he said.

Teacher who had an impact Tim Smith, history and civics, Sidney St. Patrick's High School; and Michael Brown, philosophy, Creighton University: These are two of my favorite teachers because I didn't know where they stood politically. ... A really good teacher, you shouldn't know if they're Catholic or atheist, Democrat or Republican.

Now that the pandemic has receded, Rauner, if reelected, wants to work on issues on which he originally ran four years ago, including cutting district health care costs and examining the length of the elementary school day.

"Honestly, there are some things I wanted to do that I didn't get to because we spent the last three years dealing with COVID," he said.

But even still, Rauner believes he and the board positioned students for success during those three years, opening schools in August 2020 and minimizing the virus' spread and learning loss.

Continuing a track record that kept Rauner and his family in Lincoln.

"One reason we didn't leave Lincoln is because we didn't want to take our kids out of LPS. "When kids are thriving, you don't mess with it."