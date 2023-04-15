Public service, to Annie Mumgaard, is a bit like being a good documentary filmmaker.

“When you have the voice, you should use it for good,” says Mumgaard, who for years produced and directed documentaries at NET.

Although she’s no longer behind the camera, Mumgaard now sees herself as still using that voice -- once used to weave stories -- to advocate for others as a member of the Lincoln Board of Education.

Mumgaard, a Democrat, is running for a third term on the nonpartisan board in the May general election, saying she can offer continuity during a time of change in education.

“We have a new superintendent. We have a new paradigm of how the world operates,” Mumgaard said in an interview this week. “It just became clear to me that the biggest thing I could offer was kind of a steadfastness.”

Mumgaard, the parent of a Lincoln High School senior, is now the virtual learning coordinator at the University of Nebraska State Museum of Natural History at Morrill Hall, where she leads virtual field trips for students across the state.

Before that, Mumgaard, who earned her broadcast journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was a storyteller. For a time after college, she worked in the video production studio for the American Red Cross and later in the University of Nebraska’s communications department.

Then, she came to NET, where she helped make documentaries, including “American Experience: Monkey Trial,” which earned Mumgaard and director Christine Lesiak a Peabody Award in 2002.

Mumgaard, 60, never thought about getting into politics before longtime board member Ed Zimmer declined to run again in 2015. But she knew if there was one office she was qualified for, it was the school board, pointing to her background as a journalist.

Teacher who had an impact Mrs. Brown, Belmont Elementary, fifth grade: I was a bit of a daydreamer, for which I was often chastised. One day I guess I was doing "nothing" but looking out the window. Mrs. Brown came up behind me, put her head next to mine and said "I wish I could see what you see."

“I believe in the power of people learning from storytelling and through storytelling."

A respect for public service was also instilled into Mumgaard, who grew up in Lincoln, and her nine siblings from a young age.

“My father was an associate professor, which means he made little to no money at the university. My mother stayed at home because of the 10 kids. And so we never had a lot but we were definitely raised with (the message of) you share, you work together,” she said. “I would really say that there was a sense of you are to give back to your community.”

During her two terms on the board, Mumgaard has emerged as a vocal advocate for the marginalized and underrepresented, many of whom live in her north Lincoln district. She's praised the district's work to advance educational equity, including through LPS' All Means All Equity Plan, a roadmap for closing racial disparities across the district in a number of key areas.

"We have a ways to go," she said. "And there are a lot of people who I think would like to torpedo it ... that's what I would work hard on in the next four years — that it continues to be strengthened."

A lot has changed during Mumgaard's eight years on the board as evidenced by a notebook she keeps. Its pages are filled with notes from public comment over the past few years. One page lists the number of speakers who were pro- or anti-mask during a particular meeting.

But she's also learned a lot about what it takes to be a public servant, too, experience she hopes to continue to bring to the Lincoln Board of Education.

“Eight years ago … I was like, ‘Well, I guess I’m supposed to look for problems and fix them,’” she said. “And now, I realize I’m not supposed to look for problems and fix them. I’m supposed to be here to help run a steady and solid program that when we find has problems, we address them."