When city council and school board meetings became political battlegrounds during the pandemic, Alaina Brouillette was paying attention.

"I used to watch them all the time," said Brouillette, referring to videos of public meetings where people came out in droves to voice their opposition over a variety of issues.

Yet, in her mind, no one seemed to be listening.

Brouillette said she hopes to change that if elected to the Lincoln Board of Education in the May general election.

"I just want the community to know that there are people who care about what they say and will take it to heart and make the changes necessary," said Brouillette, who is running for school board in District 4, which covers a wedge of north Lincoln.

Originally from Hastings, Brouillette moved to Lincoln in 2013, four years after she graduated from Hastings High School. She originally had aspirations to be a family and consumer science teacher but ended up in the medical billing and coding field.

Brouillette graduated from Metro Community College in Omaha in 2019 with an associate's in health information management and has worked in CHI Health's medical billing department for more than three years.

She's currently taking online classes through Northeast Community College in Norfolk to get her registered health information technician license and plans to graduate in May.

Teacher who had an impact Terri Gemar, Hastings High School: She taught family and consumer science and that's what I wanted to teach and she really encouraged me to do that and get into that field.

A political neophyte, the 32-year-old Brouillette said running for public office was solely an individual decision based, in part, on what she's seen happening nationally at school board meetings, which have become the center of culture war battles during the pandemic.

"We're headed that direction," she said. "I want to stop it before it gets there."

Brouillette said she would like to bring change to Lincoln Public Schools, including a renewed focus on basic subjects and better transparency for parents, so that she would be comfortable sending her 6-year-old daughter — who attends a private school — to LPS.

"I would not (send my daughter to LPS) until I see the changes," she said.

Brouillette said she is doing as much door-to-door canvassing in her district and speaking to any audience she can find to get the word out about her campaign.

She has also spoken during public comment at recent Lincoln Board of Education meetings, including on Tuesday, where she was critical of the district's decision to allow classroom signs supporting LGBTQ students.

"I can see how (board members) react," she said. "They don't care and it's apparent they don't care. They have no desire to change their minds."

Parents, she says, should be the No. 1 influence in a child's life.

"When you start acting like schools are No. 1 in the child's life and that the child belongs to the school, you're really overstepping the boundary, and then it's like, 'Whose children are they?'"

Running for school board has been a learning experience and Brouillette said she has a whole new respect for those who pursue public service.

At the end of the day, she says she wants to be a school board member — an unpaid position — not to chase political power, but to truly represent the people in her district.

"I think (voters) should choose me because I whole-heartedly do want people to know that there are people ... who do care about what's going on in the schools and do want what's best for parents, teachers, students and the whole community."