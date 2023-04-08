When Piyush Srivastav and his wife, Aradhna, moved to Lincoln in 1991, they soon realized that the Capital City was where they wanted to plant their roots.

The strength of the public schools — where they would eventually send their two daughters — played a big role in that decision.

The city felt a lot like Roorkee, India, where Piyush Srivastav grew up, too. Both are university cities. Both had the same strong sense of community.

"Lincoln just felt like a very nice small town (with) a hometown feel. The people were nice. Everybody was friendly," Piyush Srivastav said. "We kind of saw that same sense of community in the schools."

With his family's roots firmly established now, Srivastav is looking to give back to Lincoln Public Schools by running for the District 2 seat on the Lincoln Board of Education vacated by Connie Duncan. Duncan scouted out Srivastav, a Democrat, to run in her stead in the officially nonpartisan race when she declined to seek a third term.

Srivastav, the founder and president of the environmental consulting firm NAQS Environmental Expert, said at first he was concerned he wouldn't be able to devote enough time given his busy schedule. But after he met with several LPS officials, including every current board member, he felt it was right to run.

"I told myself there is nothing more important than giving your time and services to an organization like LPS," he said. "I decided to give it a shot."

Originally from India, Srivastav came to the U.S. in 1989 to pursue his master's in hydrogeology at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He came to Lincoln two years later at the recommendation of his professors, who praised the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's groundwater program.

It was in Lincoln he and his wife decided to stay. His two daughters ultimately attended LPS: One graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and another is a freshman there.

Teacher who had an impact K.V. Gupta, math teacher, and S.K. Bana, biology, in India: I thought about why did I enjoy them and I kept coming back to this answer: Both of them made it fun. It wasn't all about memorizing stuff. ... They gave us real-life examples. You were not just solving an equation.

"We made a conscious decision; we were not going to move from place to place to get better jobs," said Srivastav, 56. "We wanted a place that our kids could call home and could, again, have a sense of community, and we're so glad we (stayed)."

Srivastav first worked as a regulator for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality before he went to work for the Nebraska Public Power District, where he oversaw air regulations for power plants.

Through that work, he learned that environmental regulations were extremely complex and that many businesses didn't know how to navigate them. So in 2003, Srivastav founded his own consulting firm, where his wife is a part-time consultant as well.

"One of the things I told myself is I have this knowledge, wouldn't it be (better) to share it with as many companies as possible and do good for as many companies as possible," said Srivastav, who served on the Foundation for LPS board for six years, including one year as chair. "It truly has been a gratifying experience."

Srivastav was also heavily involved in the planning of The Career Academy, LPS' career pathway programs at Southeast Community College, ahead of the 2014 bond issue. He was among a team of people who traveled the country to study similar programs in other districts.

"There was this one kid (on one visit) who said that had it not been for this career academy, (he) probably would have been killed in gang violence," Srivastav said. "These are the things that show if you make education fun, if you give kids opportunities that give them real-life experiences, then it just changes their life."

They're similar opportunities Srivastav is hoping to make possible for children at LPS.

"I want to make sure that all our students and teachers and parents have the resources needed for a world-class education in Lincoln."