Emmy Pollen can still remember the commercials.

Those ones where the presenter makes an impassioned plea to save the children, hoping to elicit an emotional response — and ultimately, action — from the viewer.

"I would go to my mom crying and be like, 'We have to help them,'" Pollen recalled.

Those ads, in a way, kicked off Pollen's lifelong passion for helping children — whether in overseas orphanages in countries like Romania and Trinidad, classrooms back home or as a foster parent.

"It's basically been a passion since I was a little girl."

Now, Pollen is hoping to help children in another way: as a member of the Lincoln Board of Education. Pollen, a substitute in Lincoln Public Schools and self-described homemaker, is running as a Republican for the seat vacated by Connie Duncan in District 2, which covers parts of south-central and east Lincoln. School board races are officially nonpartisan.

The 34-year-old Pollen, who announced her candidacy in February, said she decided to try her hand at politics when she learned only one candidate had filed to run for the open seat.

"My husband said you should run (for) politics sometime, you would be good at that," she said. "We found ourselves between foster placements, and I just thought I have the time right now."

But more than simply bringing competition, Pollen said she has the experience, having been an educator in various roles for more than a decade.

"I've been in the buildings, I've seen different things, I definitely have opinions," she said. "I care a lot about kids. (Running for school board) just seemed like a good fit."

Helping children — especially orphans and abandoned children — has been the lifelong work of Pollen, a native of Bloomington, Minnesota.

When she was growing up, she remembered a missionary visiting her church and soliciting donations for children in Romania. Then, when she was in college at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minnesota, she traveled to Romania through Heart to Heart International to work with orphans and abandoned children.

Pollen later made similar trips to Taiwan, Trinidad, Haiti and Native reservations in the U.S.

After graduating from college in 2011 with a degree in intercultural relations, she discovered she needed a job to supplement her overseas volunteer work. She had done a couple of nannying gigs and figured being a paraeducator would be a good fit.

Teacher who had an impact Pam Sulack, fourth grade, Westwood Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota: She was my favorite teacher because she read us really great books out loud and I had dyslexia and struggled to learn to read. ... So that really kind of encouraged me to read — and read a lot.

So she worked for a time as a one-on-one para for a student with autism in Urbandale, Iowa, and as a special education para in a specialized behavioral building in Des Moines.

Then in 2018, Pollen and her husband, Rick, moved to Lincoln and bought a fixer-upper in the Near South neighborhood after Rick found work as a hospital chaplain with Bryan Health. The two have welcomed foster children into their home over the years.

Pollen spent time as an infant teacher at a Lincoln preschool before COVID-19 hit and her position was no longer needed. So, in November of 2020, she decided to become a sub at LPS filling various roles, including para, teacher, bus associate and nutrition services worker.

She's also recently taught figure-skating classes and served as a children's pastor at her church.

Now she's hoping to add another job title: School board member.

"I just wanted to try, and it's up to the people to decide."