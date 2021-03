Measure would pay full cost of classroom expenses in K-12 schools

"In this body, you don't win unless you bring Lincoln and Omaha along," he said. "This brings them along."

Briese, who represents nine counties in north-central Nebraska, said several programs, including the homestead exemption and the property tax credit fund, could be redirected into state aid to schools.

Districts would also retain the option to levy property taxes to fund additional needs, teachers unions could still engage in collective bargaining, and state lawmakers could adjust the school aid formula as needed, he said.

Merlyn Nielsen, a longtime animal science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said Nebraska has long fallen short of Article VII, section 1 of the state's constitution, which states: "The Legislature shall provide for the free instruction in the common schools."

"For a common person, the word 'provide' would mean 'pay for,'" Nielsen told the committee. "But when we've had challenges in the courts over what provide means, we've always come up short on the pay-for side of that."

Farm groups, including organizations for corn and soybean growers, and Nebraska Cattlemen, backed the plan as a way to reduce the state's over-reliance on property taxes, said Bruce Rieker, vice president of government relations for Nebraska Farm Bureau.