Measure would pay full cost of classroom expenses in K-12 schools

State lawmakers heard a proposal Monday to slash the amount of local property taxes that go to public education by having the state pay for all classroom expenses instead.

Introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, LR21CA would ask voters to amend the state's constitution to require the state to pick up the full cost of instruction, which he said would end the "unreasonable, unsustainable over-reliance on property taxes to fund local government, in particular K-12 education."

Briese told the Legislature's Education Committee the constitutional amendment, if passed by voters, would require the Legislature to define what was covered under "classroom expenses."

The U.S. Census Bureau's definition of "instructional items," for example, includes teacher salaries and benefits, supplies and contractual services tied to special-education and vocational programs.

"Our definition ultimately should reflect those same characteristics," Briese said, adding any definition settled on by state lawmakers would certainly be subject to a legal challenge.

In all, the plan would call for Nebraska to increase its K-12 spending from $1.1 billion, which is appropriated this year, to $2.7 billion to meet the goal set out by the amendment.