Mayhew elected Lincoln Board of Education president for a fifth time

  • Updated
New superintendent, 2.22

Lincoln Board of Education member Don Mayhew speaks during a meeting Feb. 22 at the LPS district office.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Longtime Lincoln Board of Education member Don Mayhew was elected president once again during the board's annual reorganization meeting Monday.

Connie Duncan, this year's board chair, will be vice president.

Mayhew, who served as vice president this past year, has represented District 7 covering west and southwest Lincoln since 2001 and won reelection to a sixth term in 2021.

The experience Mayhew brings will help incoming Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman in his first year, board member Annie Mumgaard said.

"I think we have a year ahead of us of change, and it is with confidence that I elected you as one who has gone through this several times with a new superintendent," Mumgaard said.

Mayhew, the owner of the Havelock restaurant Boxcar BBQ, has served as board president four times, including when the board hired Superintendent Steve Joel.

Bob Rauner was elected president of the Education Service Unit, which oversees much of the district's evaluation and assessment work, while Lanny Boswell was appointed vice president.

Boswell was also reelected to serve on The Career Academy joint board between LPS and Southeast Community College.

The board also approved changes to its public comment policy that cuts down on the allotted time given to each speaker from five minutes to three.

Dozens of protesters opposed to the revisions lined O Street outside Lincoln Public Schools' district office, but did not have a chance to address the board since public comment was not on the meeting's agenda.

