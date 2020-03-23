Masonic lodge pays off school debt for families at three schools

Once the group had approved using the money for that purpose – doubling the amount originally suggested -- Zier called Lincoln Public Schools and asked for the schools with the highest debt.

LPS Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt told him the district had more than $80,000 worth of debt and she gave him a list of the schools on the top of the list. Unpaid debt, if it reaches a certain amount ultimately will go to a collection agency.

They picked three elementary schools at the top of the list where the total matched their gift -- Norwood Park ($2,218), Belmont ($1,932) and Roper ($1,349) – then contacted the principals of those schools.

Pam Hale, the principal at Norwood Park, said 25-30 of her families will be able to rest a little easier as an unprecedented situation hits the families at her school particularly hard.

“I just think about what this will mean to them,” she said. “My families, they have so much pride. They do not ask for things. These are working poor families.”

And yet, on Monday morning, the first day families could apply to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools for assistance related to coronavirus hardships, her e-mail notifications began dinging.