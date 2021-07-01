Masks would not be required for students under proposed LPS back-to-school blueprint

Masks will be strongly recommended — but not required — for all Lincoln Public Schools students under the district’s proposed back-to-school plan, its updated playbook for navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
Unvaccinated staff members, volunteers and visitors will still be required to mask up, while face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated staff and students.
The protocols are spelled out in a nine-page draft document, a slimmed-down version of the 600-page playbook local school officials used as a guide last year during the COVID-19 health crisis.
But as vaccination numbers climb and case counts drop, LPS is signaling it is closer to getting back to normal, even as vaccines are not yet available for the district’s youngest students and amid concerns about the novel delta variant.
Currently, those 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine, while trials are underway for younger children.
Parents will be required to supply their children’s vaccination history to school health workers, including whether they’ve been inoculated against COVID-19, in line with long-standing state regulations.
Other proposed changes to LPS guidelines include loosened quarantine restrictions. Vaccinated individuals who have been in close contact with someone positive for COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms will no longer need to quarantine as long as they remain symptom-free.
'A power boost for these kids' — More students than ever before are in summer school this year as LPS looks to fight learning loss
Unvaccinated individuals identified as close contacts can return to work or school after 10 days, or seven days with a negative test under the proposed rules. All close contacts with symptoms will need to quarantine for 14 days even if they test negative.
Quarantined students will not be able to jump into the district’s dedicated remote learning program, which was offered to elementary and middle school students.
Officials said LPS will continue to report case numbers through its online dashboard.
Opponents to masks, proposed state health standards speak for nearly two hours at Lincoln ed board meeting
Other pandemic vestiges will remain: hand-washing will be encouraged, sanitizer will be available throughout schools and physical distancing of 3 to 6 feet will continue when possible.
Ventilation practices in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned as needed and at the end of the school day.
But, under the proposal, some things will go back to normal: drinking fountains and classroom sinks will be available for use and students can bring water bottles from home.
LPS, in its proposed plan, identified specifics for one of the central gathering places in any school — the cafeteria.
At the elementary level, meals will be served in individual containers and students will be assigned to a table. In high school and middle school, meal serving will return to pre-pandemic practices.
Officials said the mask rules may change if the risk of spread is high in the community, a school, program or classroom. Masks will still be required for anyone riding a school bus in line with federal rules.
For special education students requiring homebound services, LPS staff will not be permitted to enter a home with a positive case until 24 days from the positive test, after those in the household are fever-free for 24 hours and the family passes a self-screening.
On Thursday, LPS shared the return-to-school plan with families by email and on the district's website, where the public can offer input at lps.org/safereturn. That feedback will then be used to make adjustments to a final plan set to be published July 15.
The proposal marks a shift from summer guidelines established in May.
Under current rules, fully vaccinated teachers and high school students are no longer required to wear a face covering. Elementary and middle school students, however, are still required to wear masks under the summer guidance, as well as unvaccinated staff and high school students.
Parents and others voiced concern about the summer guidelines shortly after they went into effect at a May 25 Board of Education meeting. They said the rules opened up the door for ostracization and bullying of students required to wear masks and urged the board to reconsider the measures for the fall.
