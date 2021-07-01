Masks would not be required for students under proposed LPS back-to-school blueprint

Unvaccinated individuals identified as close contacts can return to work or school after 10 days, or seven days with a negative test under the proposed rules. All close contacts with symptoms will need to quarantine for 14 days even if they test negative.

Quarantined students will not be able to jump into the district’s dedicated remote learning program, which was offered to elementary and middle school students.

Officials said LPS will continue to report case numbers through its online dashboard.

Other pandemic vestiges will remain: hand-washing will be encouraged, sanitizer will be available throughout schools and physical distancing of 3 to 6 feet will continue when possible.

Ventilation practices in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned as needed and at the end of the school day.

But, under the proposal, some things will go back to normal: drinking fountains and classroom sinks will be available for use and students can bring water bottles from home.

LPS, in its proposed plan, identified specifics for one of the central gathering places in any school — the cafeteria.