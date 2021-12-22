Masks will only be required in LPS elementary schools when classes resume in January

All students, staff and visitors will be required to mask up for two weeks if a school has 10% or more of its population absent because of illness.

Face coverings will remain required on school buses.

LPS also announced it would no longer contact trace middle school and high school students who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

A close contact is now defined as an unvaccinated person who has been within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more where one or both people were unmasked. Previously, close contacts were identified regardless of vaccination status.

When school began in August, masks were required for students in preschool to sixth grade and the staff that worked with them. That was before the Health Department stepped in with a countywide mask mandate, which is set to expire after nearly four months on Thursday.

In a Tuesday news briefing, Director Pat Lopez said her health department would strongly recommend use of masks in schools going forward, as well as indoor sporting events and theater performances where people are seated closely together.