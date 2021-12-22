 Skip to main content
Masks will only be required in LPS elementary schools when classes resume in January
With progress still to be made in vaccinating young children, Lincoln Public Schools will require faces masks for elementary school students -- but not those in middle school or high school -- after winter break.

The school district announced its plans Wednesday -- the last day of first-semester classes -- after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said its countywide mask mandate would end later this week.

In the district’s updated Safe Return to School Plan -- its playbook for navigating the coronavirus pandemic -- masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors inside elementary schools when classes resume Jan. 5.

Masks will be strongly recommended, but not required, for all students, staff and visitors -- regardless of vaccination status -- in middle schools and high schools and all other district buildings.

In Lancaster County, about 30% of children ages 5-11 have had at least one dose of the vaccine since it was approved for that age group in November.

By comparison, nearly 70% of county residents ages 12-15 have one dose of vaccine. Among 16- to 24-year-olds, the one-dose numbers dip to 57%.

However, LPS said mask requirements could return on a school-by-school basis based on attendance.

All students, staff and visitors will be required to mask up for two weeks if a school has 10% or more of its population absent because of illness.

Face coverings will remain required on school buses.

LPS also announced it would no longer contact trace middle school and high school students who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

A close contact is now defined as an unvaccinated person who has been within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more where one or both people were unmasked. Previously, close contacts were identified regardless of vaccination status.

When school began in August, masks were required for students in preschool to sixth grade and the staff that worked with them. That was before the Health Department stepped in with a countywide mask mandate, which is set to expire after nearly four months on Thursday.

In a Tuesday news briefing, Director Pat Lopez said her health department would strongly recommend use of masks in schools going forward, as well as indoor sporting events and theater performances where people are seated closely together.

However, it was ultimately up to Joel and his executive team, in consultation with the health officials and school board members, to decide how to move forward with mask policy.

School officials said they would work with the Health Department on classroom-specific mask requirements if an outbreak is identified.

LPS will review community conditions and vaccination rates with the Health Department by Jan. 30 to determine if the elementary school mask requirement will continue.

Meanwhile, other school systems are reviewing their plans for the second semester with the mask mandate lifted.

Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer for schools in the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, said officials are still evaluating how exactly to approach the second semester but added that masks going forward would be recommended for all.

Lincoln Lutheran will make masks strongly recommended for the unvaccinated, while they'll be optional for the vaccinated.

Omaha Public Schools announced earlier this month it too would continue universal masking in its building next semester despite no mask mandate in Douglas County.

Other school districts like Papillion La Vista and Omaha Westside Community have shifted to optional mask policies, although Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas said his district would review two weeks of data without masks to see if a mandate should return.

Although no classrooms had to close because of COVID-19 this fall, the delta variant demonstrated the challenges school still face in controlling spread.

When delta arrived in the summer, coronavirus cases at LPS hit a peak the week of Aug. 29, with 178 students testing positive and 1,466 in quarantine -- nearly half of whom were elementary school students unable at the time to receive the vaccine.

Those numbers began to drop before rising again in mid-November, and between Dec. 5-11, 178 students tested positive and over 1,300 students -- including about 770 in elementary school -- entered quarantine.

Just this week, a shortened one for LPS with winter break beginning Thursday, over 700 students were in quarantine while 56 students tested positive.

Concerns of another surge driven by the more transmissible omicron variants have led some school officials across the country to reinstate pandemic restrictions. But who makes that decision – superintendents, school board, local health officials – varies across the country.

In Lancaster County, that decision was essentially taken away when the Health Department enacted a county-wide mask mandate in late August, requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces.

Now, with no mandate in place, it’s up to school leaders to decide.

In some cases, school districts – like Raymond Central – have set out board policy to follow when no directed health measure is in place. Raymond Central Superintendent Lynn Johnson said her district would recommend masks for the unvaccinated, while they would be optional for the vaccinated, per board policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

