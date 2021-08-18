Masks will be required in some labs, classes at UNL this fall, chancellor says

With classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln set to resume on Monday, students are being asked to check their online syllabus to see if masks will be required for a specific class or lab assignment.

In an email to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said face coverings may be required in some settings as a way to safely provide "a robust, in-person educational experience."

Green said masks may be required in settings where students work in close proximity for an extended period of time, including lab courses, performance courses such as dance, music and theater classes, art and design studios and experiential learning opportunities.

In addition, Green said, face coverings may be required in a class where the instructor or a student has immediate family members who are unable to be vaccinated. Students who wish to make such a request are encouraged to speak with their instructor.

Green said that Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Spiller has worked with college deans and department leaders on processes for requiring masks under these conditions. The guidelines are similar to those outlined at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.