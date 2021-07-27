Mask opponents voice concerns to Lincoln school board amid new CDC guidance

“At the end of the day, we have to make decisions for our 42,000 students and 8,000 staff members, and we’re going to have school; it has to be the safest place possible,” said Superintendent Steve Joel at Tuesday’s meeting.

The CDC's previous guidance for schools called for masks only on unvaccinated staff and students. Outside of schools, the CDC is now recommending mask-wearing in public indoor areas of the country with high rates of COVID transmission.

Under LPS' current plan for the school year beginning next month, masks are optional for all students but strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated, which would include elementary students and some middle schoolers as a vaccine is only available to those age 12 and over.

Masks are required for unvaccinated LPS staff members, who will follow the honor system, while visitors and volunteers during school hours will have to show their vaccine card or wear a mask.

But those who spoke on the subject Tuesday expressed concern that the new CDC guidance would lead to stricter measures, similar to last year's mask mandates in schools. No speakers asked for tighter restrictions.