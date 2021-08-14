Mask opponents, school board members spar on Facebook as LPS urges calm

A day after Lucchino's testimony, Danek posted “I will NOT be intimidated” on her Facebook page.

Sam Lyon, who led an unsuccessful recall of the mayor and four City Council members last year and who spoke at the board meeting Tuesday, said he didn’t organize the Madsen's meeting and wasn’t sure of the purpose, but that parents’ concerns go beyond masks, though they don’t believe their children should be forced to wear them.

“If I could nail it down ... there’s a lot of parents that feel LPS ... give(s) them the opportunity to speak, and they don't really listen and they don't really care about parents,” he said. “We’re all just individuals who want the best for our kids.

"At the end of the day, if you’re in LPS you feel alone, trapped and out of options.”

His message, he said, is that parents can home-school their children and there's a large community to help them.

Although nearly all those who spoke about masks at recent board meetings opposed them, Mayhew said the phone calls and emails board members have received have been about evenly split between people who oppose the mask mandate and those who want it to include older children, too.