Mask opponents, overworked teachers, high school students make appeals for changes

Cadence Gonzalez, a Southeast student, told the board that for her and other students, remote learning is just hard.

“Before corona I was an honor roll student and this has really taken a toll on my grades,” she said. The lower grades have taken a toll on her mental health and her relationship with her family, she said, and much of it comes down to trying to learn content over Zoom.

She urged people in the community to wear masks, not just for themselves but for others — like her and her peers.

“It’s just really stressful,” she said. “Rules need to be set down and no one should break them. It’s ruining others’ lives as well. ... It’s never been as hard as it is now.”

Trish Wonch Hill said masks should not disqualify the possibility of a close contact, and LPS should be more transparent, reporting daily positive cases, the number of students quarantined and seven-day running totals.

While teachers said they appreciated the efforts for more planning time, several of those who spoke Tuesday said they wanted either teachers dedicated to remote learning or a four-day week for students so teachers could have one day a week for planning. LPS laid out reasons why many of those options wouldn't work.