Mask opponents, overworked teachers, high school students make appeals for changes
Mask opponents, overworked teachers, high school students make appeals for changes

Lincoln Public Schools demonstrations

Demonstrators hold signs outside of Lincoln Public Schools district office on O Street on Tuesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Division about how students should be educated and protected in a pandemic continued at Tuesday's meeting of the Lincoln Board of Education — ranging from speakers opposing the mask mandate to those who said inadequate contact tracing doesn't show the true coronavirus activity in schools.

A small group held signs outside the district office opposing the mask mandate at LPS, and appealed to the board not to force students to wear them.

Some parents who had no problem with masks or other safety protocols appealed to the board to change course on last week's decision to continue staggered high school schedules during second quarter — a decision made because of the surging number of virus cases.

Several parents said their students — typically honor students with high GPAs — are getting mediocre or failing grades because of the challenges of remote learning.

“We were extremely disappointed with the announcement Friday,” said Tammie Noonan, who has two students at Lincoln East High School. “I would like to quote (school board member) Don Mayhew, who said the driving force of what schools do is what is best for kids,” she said. “Please, please allow these high schoolers an opportunity to choose.”

She and others asked that LPS offer students the chance to continue staggered schedules, learn fully remotely or attend class full-time.

And many other teachers and parents — who have come to school board meetings repeatedly to make the same plea did so again, asking that LPS consider different models for teaching remote learners because teaching remote and in-person learners simultaneously is unsustainable and unworkable.

LPS officials, who have acknowledged the stress on teachers, proposed Tuesday they get more planning time.

Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction, said the district was able to offer more time for teacher planning because State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt has offered flexibility on state rules for minimum hours of instruction in a year.

To do that, LPS officials said they would add a second early-release day each month for elementary and middle school students and add another day off. High school students, who already get out early one day a week, would get two more days off.

The board will need to approve that proposal at its next meeting. If approved, those days off would be in addition to Nov. 2, a day off approved Tuesday by the board.

District officials announced earlier they’d make Nov. 2 a planning day for teachers, giving students a four-day weekend. LPS already approved giving students Election Day — Nov. 3 — off because of an expected large turnout at voting sites, which includes many schools.

Cadence Gonzalez, a Southeast student, told the board that for her and other students, remote learning is just hard.

“Before corona I was an honor roll student and this has really taken a toll on my grades,” she said. The lower grades have taken a toll on her mental health and her relationship with her family, she said, and much of it comes down to trying to learn content over Zoom.

She urged people in the community to wear masks, not just for themselves but for others — like her and her peers.

“It’s just really stressful,” she said. “Rules need to be set down and no one should break them. It’s ruining others’ lives as well. ... It’s never been as hard as it is now.”

Trish Wonch Hill said masks should not disqualify the possibility of a close contact, and LPS should be more transparent, reporting daily positive cases, the number of students quarantined and seven-day running totals. 

While teachers said they appreciated the efforts for more planning time, several of those who spoke Tuesday said they wanted either teachers dedicated to remote learning or a four-day week for students so teachers could have one day a week for planning. LPS laid out reasons why many of those options wouldn't work.

“Teacher burnout — it’s not an overreaction,” said Megan Stock, a teacher at McPhee Elementary School. She said the substitute situation had reached a crisis level — with teachers having to cover classes when their colleagues are absent.

“We’ve lost a lot of quality teachers and we will lose more of them if we don’t make this path more sustainable.”

