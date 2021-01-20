Marking inauguration: UNL students say they want real change

Journal Star reporters offer reflections from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday:

On the day of President Joe Biden's inauguration, a Biden flag flew from a student's apartment balcony near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

"I'm excited for it," sophomore math and political science major Jillian Baker said. "I don't know if we're going to see everything we want to have done be done, but I'm glad Trump's out of office."

Baker and Thomina Niles, a sophomore political science and psychology major, hope Democrats will hold Biden accountable, rather than "be excited he's not Trump." They believe the Black Lives Matter protests showed the change that many Americans are looking for, specifically police reform.

"I just hope that Biden and his cabinet are ready to institute some of the change that we need," Niles said.

Baker said that she isn't Vice President Kamala Harris' "biggest fan," noting her actions as a prosecutor that protected police more than citizens. But Baker and Niles are excited to see a woman hold that office.