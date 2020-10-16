Market volatility drives negative return on NU Foundation endowment

Although it reported broad support that drove fundraising to $320 million last year, the University of Nebraska Foundation reported a net loss on its main $1.3 billion endowment.

The foundation returned a -1.3% on Fund A, the largest portion of its investment, the nonprofit said in its annual report, below the 0.1% growth it set as a benchmark for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Despite trade tensions between the United States and China in the last half of 2019 which created some volatility in the markets, the NU Foundation saw "solid results" in its investments.

"However, beginning in March of 2020, the economic impact of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic rapidly disrupted markets and reintroduced volatility, ultimately leading to steep declines in stocks and other risk assets," the NU Foundation said in its annual report.

Commodities suffered "precipitous price declines" across the board, particularly crude oil, the foundation added, while real estate prices suffered amid fears of future demand amid widespread efforts to work from home.

The down year isn't likely to affect day-to-day operations across NU, because payouts to university departments that receive endowed funds are based upon a five-year rolling average of those investments.