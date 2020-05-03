Margaret Reist: On remote learning and grades and managing education in a pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five weeks into this whole remote-learning-in-a-pandemic thing and I’m ready for it to be over.

So. Ready.

Let me be clear: I have it incredibly easy and I know that. I have one high school senior living at my house who knows his way around a Chromebook, not two or three or four kids, no toddlers, nor any elementary school kids who need so much more guidance.

But still. I thought I got how this whole satisfactory/unsatisfactory thing was going to work, and I thought our senior was “engaging.”

Then we got mid-quarter reports, which were emails letting us know whether our students were doing their work, or at least some of their work.

We got several “not engaging” emails from teachers, which led to some somber discussions and sent me to Synergy, the online gradebook, and the realization that I was less sure how this was supposed to work than I thought.

Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction, said Lincoln Public Schools drafted three emails for teachers to follow: one indicating students’ work was satisfactory, another that students were doing some coursework but not enough to make satisfactory progress, and a third that they weren’t participating at all.