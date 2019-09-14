The fact that Lincoln Public Schools is moving toward a special mail-in election to float a bond issue is news to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively.
While the district gets to pick the date of a special election (which is limited by the parameters of state law), school leaders don’t get to decide whether voters go to the polls or mail in their ballots.
That’s Shively’s decision — and so far nobody's talked to him.
LPS officials mentioned a mail-in ballot to board members this week when discussing several proposed timelines for a bond election.
Board members have just begun the months-long process of deciding what projects to include in a potential bond issue.
Once the board passes a bond resolution, Shively will weigh the factors — potential turnout, weather, cost — and decide whether voters go to the polls or the mailbox.
The last two LPS bond issues passed during special elections in February. In 2006, voters went to the polls. In 2014, Shively approved mail-in ballots, the largest mail-in election in the state.
The mail-in election saw better turnout than the 2006 vote, despite the fact that Mother Nature cooperated that year.
A special election is costlier than being part of a general election — about $300,000 compared with $50,000, Shively said.
In 2014, 66.6% voted in favor of the bond issue. Turnout was 36%. Eight years earlier, 24% of voters went to the polls, and 63.4% voted to approve.
Climate change protests
Greta Thunberg quotes have been popping up on high school students’ windshields in Lincoln.
The quotes are on leaflets and business cards left on windshields of cars parked in at least two high school parking lots — Southwest and the Arts and Humanities focus program — encouraging students to participate in a global climate walkout Sept. 20.
The Journal Star got one, too, with an anonymous letter saying “hundreds of these cards have mysteriously appeared" at Lincoln high schools in the past couple of weeks.
In case you don’t know, Thunberg is a Swedish student who’s become an internationally known climate change activist.
Her rise to fame started with a solitary protest a little more than a year ago. Since then, millions have joined a weekly "Fridays for Future" strike.
She’s been on the cover of Time magazine, sailed from England to the United States for the United Nations climate summit and Friday joined protesters outside the White House.
She and other climate activists have planned a global climate strike Sept. 20, encouraging both young people and adults to walk out of school or work to urge more action on climate change.
John Neal, assistant superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools, said it appears the leaflets came from someone outside the school, since he’s not aware of any found inside buildings, or of any LPS students who are planning a walkout.
A year ago, when students in Lincoln and surrounding schools participated in walkouts as part of a national campaign marking the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, LPS students talked to school administrators about their plans in advance.
Students protested, administrators were present to supervise and there were no problems reported.
“This is different," Neal said. "Right now, no students are coming forward, expressing a desire to participate in this particular day.”
Review planned
Lincoln Public Schools Security Director Joe Wright will review Arnold Elementary School’s procedures to figure out how a 7-year-old student managed to leave the school for about 40 minutes before her day care provider found her and brought her back to school.
“We want to emphasize, this is a serious incident we take very seriously,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction. “There’s no excuse for this having happened. We failed in this particular case.”
The girl was with her class, going from one classroom to another, when she walked away and left through a side door, Larson said.
He said he didn’t know specifically where the class was headed, but there was a teacher present escorting the students. One of the transitions in elementary school is when classes go to “specials,” including art, music and P.E., though it's unclear if students were heading to one of those classes.
The girl’s mother said school officials later told her the girl had disappeared while the class was transitioning between 11:25 and 11:30 a.m. The mom got a call from her day care provider at about 12:15 p.m. to tell her an employee had seen her daughter walking along Northwest 48th Street near Bowling Lake and they’d taken her back to school.
The girl told her mom she’d had time to go to the bathroom and grab her backpack before leaving school.
The mother said nobody at the school was aware her daughter was missing, though Larson said those are details they are “still investigating.”
“We’re looking closely at those details to determine what happened when,” he said.
Among the things LPS officials will look at is whether teachers are taking attendance as they are supposed to — and making sure teachers are communicating with each other so everyone knows when a student is absent, Larson said.
Teachers accompany classes as they transition from one room to another, but there are times when individual students may go from one place to another unattended, depending on their age, maturity and how far away the destination is, Larson said.
Anything administrators learn from the review that can improve safety will be shared with other schools, Larson said.