So, a little about babies, who grow into children and start kindergarten, and need schools in which to learn.
There are fewer of them in Lincoln and Lancaster County, a trend that’s been heading downward for a decade now, although for a number of years it was on a sort of up-and-down trajectory.
And Lincoln Public Schools officials have been paying close attention.
In the latest recommendations for a 2020 bond issue, district officials cited slowing enrollment growth as part of their rationale for holding off on building a new middle school and more than one elementary school.
Money, of course, is the greatest driver: the district wants to hold the bond issue to an amount that won’t require a tax rate increase.
While there are some school board members who want to at least consider a levy increase to take advantage of historically low interest rates and address more of the district’s needs, it’s likely in the end they’ll float a bond issue that keeps the tax rate flat.
For the last decade, LPS has seen booming enrollment growth. With a couple of exceptions, annual growth topped 800 new students.
Look at the birth rate and it makes some sense. The number of live births in Lincoln peaked at 3,938 babies in 2008. Those babies turned 5 in 2013, when LPS year-over-year enrollment grew by 942 students. The next year, enrollment growth peaked at 1,222 students, and remained more than 800 the next three years.
After 2008, the city’s birth rate began to drop — to a low of 3,711 in 2011, though it jumped again in 2012 and 2014. Since then it’s continued to drop. Last year, it was 3,582, close to the number of babies born in 2002.
Enrollment in LPS hasn’t followed the birth trends precisely. Families who move into the district also send their children to school.
But for the past two years, enrollment growth has slowed significantly: Fewer than 300 new students in each of the past two years. And district officials say an extended drop in the birth rate — without any increases for the past five years — makes them confident that more modest growth may continue.
Lincoln isn’t an anomaly.
Nebraska’s 2016 birth rate — the most recent statistics available — dropped for the second year in a row.
And the U.S. birth rate fell in 2018 by 2%, marking the lowest number of births in 32 years.
Aspiring journalists
A shoutout to some talented young journalists helping a bunch of other talented young students mark the 25th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March.
The committee of young people putting together next year’s event had an ambitious, months-long plan to mark a quarter-century of that venue for student activism.
They took the theme “Walking Together” and invited the community to share its stories, or walks, their way of gently pushing the community toward civility and kindness, equality and justice.
They asked community members to donate their shoes and share their stories — and then enlisted the help of some students in Brandi Benson’s journalism class at Southwest High School.
Seniors Thursey Cook, McKenna DeRiese and Milana Done have taken on the challenge. They’re interviewing community members and collecting their shoes. They’ve created a cool template with a photo they take of the shoes and a summary they write of the subject’s story. Those templates have been shared on social media.
It’s a lot of work (they’ve started videotaping the interviews now, too) but Cook and DeRiese have had some practice.
Last year, the two put out a special edition of “The Hawk” — a publication in magazine format — called “Our Stories.”
The tab was comprised of 17 profiles of Southwest students — first-person stories that offered a window into the students walking the halls.
The point, according to a forward written by DeRiese, was to shatter stereotypes and remind her peers that the students they pass in the hallways all have stories, diverse, unique and powerful.
They shied from the athletes and school leaders that many know to draw attention to those many don’t: A Native student and an artist, a young woman who plays hockey on boys and girls teams. A student guided by faith and one who questioned it. A student who loves welding. A student who battles depression, and those who came from Africa or started life in a Bulgarian orphanage.
Lincoln High graduate Angel Tran mastered a similar impressive feat at her school, leading efforts to compile the diverse stories of students.
Pretty impressive stuff — and a beacon of hope for a divided world.
Move it
Wednesday, students at Norris Elementary School celebrated a movement milestone: 17 million minutes of physical activity over two years by 26,000 kids in 70 schools in Lincoln and Lancaster County, thanks to GoNoodle.
GoNoodle is a Tennessee-based company that offers online videos for teachers to get kids moving in class during short breaks. Often called “brain breaks,” they’re a way for kids to get the physical activity that research says will help them concentrate and learn during days where increasingly less recess time is a reality.
A grant from Kohl’s and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center provides GoNoodle Plus to teachers in the county, including Lincoln Public Schools. A Children’s spokeswoman said more than 1,500 teachers use the GoNoodle videos.
Teachers at LPS logged more than 6 million minutes of activity in classrooms last year, according to Michelle Welch, the district’s wellness coordinator.
Case in point: former NU volleyball star-turned-teacher Lindsey Licht (now Lindsey Jones), whose kindergartners at Prescott Elementary participated in 87 GoNoodle activities in one month last year.
“She knows how important movement is, so it’s a real natural thing for her to be doing,” Welch said.
She’s not the only one: teachers who work with kids with behavior issues find moving is a great way to help kids control their behavior, and elementary school teachers in general find taking “brain breaks” helps.
“(Young kids) have even more wiggles they need to channel,” Welch said.
Crunch-off
On the subject of healthy kids, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry escaped the escalating craziness of Washington to bite into an apple at Clinton Elementary on Friday.
The “Farm to School Crunch-Off” was a way to promote locally grown produce served in schools.