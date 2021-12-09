Many Nebraska teachers are stressed, overworked and want to quit, survey finds

Teachers across Nebraska are burned out, working more hours and losing crucial planning time amid workforce shortages and a rise in mental health concerns in schools.
Those are some of the findings of a Nebraska State Education Association survey of more than 3,000 teachers released Thursday, and officials say solutions are needed now.
"This is a crisis," said NSEA President Jenni Benson.
The teachers union sent the survey earlier this school year to about 18,000 of its members, and about 17% responded, answering questions regarding personal stress, student mental health and staff shortages.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they were more stressed than last year, while 57% said they are working more compared with last year.
The survey painted a stark picture of staff shortages across the state, too, as schools struggle to fill vacant positions and find substitute teachers during the still-ongoing pandemic that has decimated the labor market.
Almost all respondents said their school districts are seeing a shortage of substitute teachers, while 88% said schools are short on paraprofessionals.
With a limited number of subs, teachers have been forced to drop planning time to cover classes. Three-fourths said they have had to cover for colleagues, while 60% disagreed that their district is providing them with the planning time necessary to do their job.
Eighty-four percent of respondents said they've witnessed a rise in behavioral and mental health issues among students this school year, while 64% also expressed concerns about their own mental well-being.
"You're covering classes for colleagues, you're losing your plan time, you're working more and you're more stressed. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that all of these things are combined," Benson said.
Among the more than 4,300 comments gathered as part of the survey, one teacher put it bluntly: "This year feels worse than last year."
Another wrote: "We are foundering."
Solutions put forth both by respondents and the NSEA include increasing pay, placing less importance on assessments, eliminating certification hurdles — like the Praxis CORE test — and streamlining regulations that limit the number of days retired teachers can work as substitutes.
Benson also pointed to the influx of millions in coronavirus relief dollars doled out to the state and schools that should go toward more mental and behavioral health resources — like telehealth services — for schools.
The teachers union is also pushing for state lawmakers to use some of the federal funding to provide school staff with bonuses.
The federal government has disbursed more than $546 million in relief to Nebraska schools, and the state has received more than $1 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Another startling data point: Nearly 1 in 3 respondents said they plan to leave the profession at the end of the school year.
"We are losing teachers because they do not feel supported or respected," wrote one teacher. "And young people are not choosing education as a profession because our state has not made it attractive enough. Frankly, the sky is falling."
Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association, said the survey data is what she expected.
Teacher shortages have plagued schools nationally long before the pandemic, she said, but the arrival of COVID-19 brought the issue front-and-center in Lincoln.
Students are also dealing with the trauma from the pandemic, said Rasmussen, a former school counselor, and that's manifesting in more behavioral issues in the classroom.
And with a shortage of paras to respond to those situations, schools are struggling to find people to help.
"It's a perfect storm, and it's a bad perfect storm," Rasmussen said.
Respondents from Lincoln generally followed statewide trends, but only 36% said they did not have enough planning time, compared with 60% statewide. Ninety-two percent said they had increased concern for student mental health, compared with 84% across the state.
LEA has had conversations with Lincoln Public Schools administrators about increasing pay for support staff, similar to raises proposed this week for bus drivers. And changes to pandemic protocols, like allowing administrators to video conference into meetings instead of having to leave school, have been helpful.
"It's going to be an ongoing discussion," she said. "There are lots of ideas to get in there to help teachers and staff right now, but it's really hard."
