Many Nebraska teachers are stressed, overworked and want to quit, survey finds

Teachers across Nebraska are burned out, working more hours and losing crucial planning time amid workforce shortages and a rise in mental health concerns in schools.

Those are some of the findings of a Nebraska State Education Association survey of more than 3,000 teachers released Thursday, and officials say solutions are needed now.

"This is a crisis," said NSEA President Jenni Benson.

The teachers union sent the survey earlier this school year to about 18,000 of its members, and about 17% responded, answering questions regarding personal stress, student mental health and staff shortages.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they were more stressed than last year, while 57% said they are working more compared with last year.

The survey painted a stark picture of staff shortages across the state, too, as schools struggle to fill vacant positions and find substitute teachers during the still-ongoing pandemic that has decimated the labor market.

Almost all respondents said their school districts are seeing a shortage of substitute teachers, while 88% said schools are short on paraprofessionals.