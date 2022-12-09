Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production

We go behind the scenes to see how a Lincoln Public Schools central kitchen prepare cinnamon rolls for students. Photographed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna's streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday.
Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of "Jumanji the Musical." Gretna finished second, followed by Norfolk and Lincoln East in the team rankings.
Tyler Thieman of Malcolm was honored as outstanding male performer, and Malcolm's technical crew was voted best of the Class A field.
Six plays advanced to the state finals in each class. Champions were determined this week.
Omaha Concordia won the Class B title with its play "As You Bid."
The Class C-1 champion, Aquinas, performed "Radium Girls."
Hartington-Newcastle, the Class C-2 champion, performed "Ug, the Caveman Musical."
In Class D-1, Wausa won with "Wonderland."
The winning Class D-2 play was "Rosie the Riveter" by Arnold.
Other runner-up teams were York (Class B), David City (Class C-1), Stanton (Class C-2), Pawnee City (Class D-1) and Potter-Dix (Class D-2).
Top Journal Star photos for December
A portion of Lincoln's new South Beltway intersection with U.S. 77 is photographed by a drone, just outside on Lincoln city limits on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Roca. The South Beltway is set to open Dec. 14, which is six months earlier than expected. The 11-mile freeway is one of the city's largest construction projects to date.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst celebrates after making a kill against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst reacts after scoring against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly Middle School teacher Caitlin Bell talks with seventh grade students Hayden Ryan (from left), Logan Haas and Bailey Hitz during a language arts class, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Waverly.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Millard West's Grace Kelly (20) drives in for a layup against Lincoln East on Thursday at East High School.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) celebrates with her team after a scoring against Delaware State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Miami's Abby Cassiano (15) scores over Kansas' Rachel Langs (2) during a first-round NCAA Tournament match Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph walks out of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Travis Mannschreck stocks records on the opening day of his business, First Day Vinyl , Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, First Day Vinyl Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue inspect the damage after a fire Thursday at a Ruskin Place apartment building at 910 Rutland Drive. There were concerns about HVAC units on top of the building causing the roof to sag.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A nearly 40-foot blue spruce is hoisted onto a trailer Monday morning before it was transported to the state Capitol, where it will be on display in the rotunda throughout the holiday season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Juwan Gary (4) quiets the crowd after the Huskers defeated Creighton on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
