Making hard decisions in a pandemic: Southeast principal retires to protect, spend time with son

Avery Lambert, who will be a senior this year and a part of the new group, was impressed — and surprised — as a freshman when Toalson knew her name. And she was even more impressed that he reached out to her and other students of color, listened to them and wanted to make things better.

"I’ve never had someone reach out and ... actually follow through and make a difference in our school so we can make it a better place," she said. He told them he wanted them to be the change.

"That was really empowering," she said.

When Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis erupted around the country and in Lincoln, Toalson met virtually with staff to talk about how to support students, and he brought that same group of students together over Zoom.

Avery, who'd been a part of those protests, said it was important to her to hear him say he supported her and others protesting.

The students, Toalson said, want to keep the momentum surging through the country going.

“When we met last week there was an incredible amount of passion,” he said. “They felt a sense of empowerment and duty to be these positive role models and agents of change.”

