Majority of Norris school board faces recall effort over mask requirement

Five Norris school board members are facing a recall effort after the board voted to require masks for students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.

Conan Thomas, of Hickman, filed for recall petitions last week against Rhonda Burbach, Patty Bentzinger, Jim Craig, Jim Devine and Gary Kubicek, calling the district's mask mandate "unwarranted" and "in violation of (parents') freedoms."

The Norris board approved the new policy in a 4-1 vote at an emergency meeting Aug. 6, a day after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued new guidance that said schools "shall require" students ages 2-12 to wear masks indoors.

Craig Gana, the lone member not targeted in the recall effort, was the only one to oppose requiring masks. Kubicek was not present at the meeting.

That decision drew many to the board's next meeting Aug. 11, where speakers criticized the mandate. The board, however, did not take up the policy and made no motions to reverse it.

Thomas argues that residents of the Norris school district, the campus of which lies about 12 miles south of Lincoln, do not vote for the mayor of Lincoln, who appoints the director of the county-city Health Department.