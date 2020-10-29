 Skip to main content
Majority of Nebraska school districts require students and staff to wear masks, survey finds
Majority of Nebraska school districts require students and staff to wear masks, survey finds

A survey of union representatives of the state's school districts found 77% required students wear masks, and 81% require staff to wear masks.

Representatives from more than three-quarters of school districts that responded to inquiries from the state teacher’s union said they require students and staff to wear masks.

“We are very pleased there are that many who do,” said Maddie Fennell, executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association, which represents about 28,000 of the state’s teachers. “We are very concerned for those places that do not — especially when their health department is recommending it.”

The NSEA reached out to local union leaders about mask use as part of a larger survey of teachers and support staff that will be released in November.

NSEA officials believe masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing are vital to keeping schools safe, Fennell said, and plan to review the recent data and have the group's  legal team explore the ramifications of districts not following public health guidelines.

Among the questions they’re asking, she said, is how comfortable teachers are with coronavirus-related working conditions. And if they’re not comfortable, NSEA will help push for change.

The issue has already prompted the involvement of state education officials.

LPS identifies school spread at three buildings, closes first classroom during pandemic

Alliance Public Schools, which has not required masks, was at odds with the local health director, who said district officials refused to work with her on contact tracing despite a spike in positive cases.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, who said during a recent news conference that he was monitoring the situation in Alliance, followed up Oct. 20 with a letter to the superintendent and school board.

The letter points out state education rules regarding safety and health precautions schools must follow to be accredited and requirements in state law that districts comply with health measures. He asked that the district send him an explanation of how it plans to comply.

On Sunday, the Alliance school board held an emergency meeting and changed its guidelines to “strongly recommend” all students wear masks and to seat students wearing masks together and keep them socially distanced from those who aren’t. It also said it would cooperate with local health officials, according to a story in the Alliance Times-Herald.

Fennell said she doesn’t believe Alliance is the only district not following local health department recommendations, and said others have protocols in place but don’t follow them.

Still, most districts are requiring students and/or staff to wear masks.

The NSEA heard from union leaders representing 145 districts — nearly 60% of the state’s 244 districts.

Of those, 77% required students to wear masks, and 81% require staff to wear masks.

The public reporting of positive cases of staff and students, and the numbers in quarantine,  was much more evenly split, with 75 districts making such information available and 70 not doing so.

Most of the state’s larger districts — including Omaha-area schools and Lincoln Public Schools — require masks worn by students and staff. Many of those districts that don’t are in the western part of the state.

The education department’s guidance on school reopening plans — called “Launch Nebraska” — recommends the use of masks, and since Sept. 21, so have directed health measures.

The state updated its directed health measures last month to say when a person in school tests positive and those in close contact are all wearing masks the close contacts don’t need to quarantine.

That change appears to have dramatically increased the use of masks in schools, Blomstedt said.

State education officials have been trying to gather information on school spread, he said, by working with both schools and local health directors, and so far it appears to be very limited.

Lincoln Public Schools reported its first cases of potential school spread Monday.

“Even in cases where there might be spread in schools, it almost always comes down to someone who didn’t follow the protocols,” Blomstedt said. “Typically when we do have spread they aren’t wearing masks or they’re putting themselves in a position where they aren’t wearing masks for a while.”

Pandemic uncertainty likely reason for enrollment dip at LPS
LPS teachers union: District should stick with original plan to go remote if risk dial goes to red

