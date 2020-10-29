Majority of Nebraska school districts require students and staff to wear masks, survey finds

The public reporting of positive cases of staff and students, and the numbers in quarantine, was much more evenly split, with 75 districts making such information available and 70 not doing so.

Most of the state’s larger districts — including Omaha-area schools and Lincoln Public Schools — require masks worn by students and staff. Many of those districts that don’t are in the western part of the state.

The education department’s guidance on school reopening plans — called “Launch Nebraska” — recommends the use of masks, and since Sept. 21, so have directed health measures.

The state updated its directed health measures last month to say when a person in school tests positive and those in close contact are all wearing masks the close contacts don’t need to quarantine.

That change appears to have dramatically increased the use of masks in schools, Blomstedt said.

State education officials have been trying to gather information on school spread, he said, by working with both schools and local health directors, and so far it appears to be very limited.

Lincoln Public Schools reported its first cases of potential school spread Monday.