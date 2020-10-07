Lyons-Decatur educator named Nebraska Teacher of the Year

A teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Secondary School has been named 2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year.

Science teacher Paul Timm was presented the award by Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt on Wednesday.

Timm, who was selected by a panel of Nebraska educators, will now be considered for National Teacher of the Year later this school year.

The other finalists for the state award were Michael Sandstrom of Chadron High School and Sarah Staples-Farmer of Lincoln East High School.

Timm has been teaching for 17 years and has been at Lyons-Decatur since 2008. In addition to teaching science, he's also involved with the school's National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and cross country and track teams. Timm also represents the school in the Nebraska Water Project collaboration and the National Geographic Districtwide Partnership.

Timm said he sees learning as an entrepreneurial venture, where students act as business owners to create an enterprise of learning with passion, personal choice and ownership.