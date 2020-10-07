 Skip to main content
Lyons-Decatur educator named Nebraska Teacher of the Year
Lyons-Decatur educator named Nebraska Teacher of the Year

A teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Secondary School has been named 2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. 

Science teacher Paul Timm was presented the award by Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt on Wednesday.

Timm, who was selected by a panel of Nebraska educators, will now be considered for National Teacher of the Year later this school year.  

The other finalists for the state award were Michael Sandstrom of Chadron High School and Sarah Staples-Farmer of Lincoln East High School. 

Nebraska 2021 Teacher of the Year

Paul Timm, a science teacher in grades 7-12 at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Secondary School in Lyons, was named the Nebraska 2021 Teacher of the Year. 

Timm has been teaching for 17 years and has been at Lyons-Decatur since 2008. In addition to teaching science, he's also involved with the school's National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and cross country and track teams. Timm also represents the school in the Nebraska Water Project collaboration and the National Geographic Districtwide Partnership.

Timm said he sees learning as an entrepreneurial venture, where students act as business owners to create an enterprise of learning with passion, personal choice and ownership.

“I begin by fostering a culture which promotes curiosity and questions, sharing of ideas, celebrating successes, and willingness to learn from failures,” Timm said in a written statement. “Project- and inquiry-based learning drives education to the highest levels while extending the learning environment beyond the classroom and providing student choice.”

