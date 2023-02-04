"Vespertine" will be a word to remember for first-time spelling bee champion Lumi Kim.

Describing something that occurs in or relates to the evening, the word hoisted the Lux Middle School sixth grader to victory in the 35th annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee Saturday morning.

This was Lumi Kim's first time qualifying for the bee.

"I did want to win this, so I prepared," she said. "But I kind of prepared a bit late."

Lumi Kim's mother, Panya Kim, said she was elated.

"We just wanted her to have an experience in competition," she said. "Now she's in first place, I'm so happy."

Panya Kim said that the win would be a surprise for Lumi Kim's sister and father, who were unable to watch her victory in person.

There were 15 LPS students, grades 6-8 at Culler Middle School for the spelling be Saturday morning. Words like "corpulent," "indefatigable" and "promethean" were presented.

Lindsey Parrott, a seventh grader from Irving Middle School was the runner up. She was in a spell off against fellow Irving seventh grader Libby Wilson for second place after both participants misspelled their first words in the fifth round.

Wilson also won earned third place at last year's spelling bee.

LPS employees judged and volunteered at the competition. The event was sponsored by the Lincoln Journal Star and hosted by LPS secondary ELA curriculum specialist Sara Danielson.

Don Mayhew, president of the LPS board of education, spoke to the contestants before the first round of the competition began, encouraging them no matter the result.

"Everybody in the building is very proud of you."

