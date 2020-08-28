Lux, Schoo, Lincoln Southwest report COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools had three more positive COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total in Lincoln Public Schools to 19.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials identified a second case at both Lux Middle School and Southwest High School as well as a case at Schoo Middle School. The cases at Lux and Southwest were unrelated to the other cases at those schools.

LPS told parents in a family message that contact tracing was ongoing Friday.

Anyone considered to be a high-risk contact — being within 6 feet, unmasked, for more than 15 minutes — will be contacted by local Health Department officials and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Families are notified of positive cases in the schools, but LPS won’t release whether they are students, staff or visitors.

The other positive case at Southwest was a member of the freshman football team, which resulted in 48 people having to self-quarantined.

This week, 45 staff members are self-quarantining, up from 35 the previous week, according to the district’s dashboard, which is updated weekly.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

