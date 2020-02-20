LPS won't fill some vacant jobs to make up $15 million-$20 million reduction in state aid

Lincoln Public Schools anticipates getting $15 million to $20 million less in state aid this year, the biggest reduction in a decade, which will require reducing the number of district jobs through attrition in the coming year.
“At this point, we are not looking at a reduction in force,” Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs told the school board finance committee on Thursday.
A reduction in force would mean eliminating filled positions, something the district has not had to do in many years. But to deal with what would amount to an 11%-15% drop in state aid -- one of the two major funding sources for schools -- the district will need to reduce the number of positions by not filling all the jobs of teachers who retire or leave the district for other reasons, she said.
That doesn’t mean they won’t hire new teachers, though, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent for human resources. The number of teachers who retire, take leaves of absences or resign will be larger than the number of positions they need to reduce.
But it does mean they won't include a budget item to add teachers to account for additional students, Standish said.
The biggest expenditure in each year’s budget is salaries. The district and teacher’s union approved a two-year agreement last year, which includes a 2.69% increase in salaries and benefits in the coming year. So any reductions would lower the amount of money needed to pay those salaries.
Just how many reductions the district will need to make depends on other factors, including how much property tax revenue they will get in the coming year. And that depends on property valuations, which have gone up substantially in the past few years.
In last year’s budget, the pain of a 9% reduction in state aid -- from $146.6 million to $133 million -- was overcome in part by a nearly 7.4% increase in property valuations, along with money from the district’s cash reserve.
These reductions are unrelated to the tax debate unfolding in the Legislature on a bill that could substantially reduce revenue to urban schools. Estimates show LPS would lose millions under LB974.
The anticipated reductions for the coming year are based on current law. A couple of factors are at play, Standish said.
One is higher property valuations. State aid is determined by a formula intended to fill the gap between needs and resources, and the growth in valuations in past years will mean less state aid the following year. Another factor: The district’s burgeoning growth over the past decade has slowed in recent years to fewer than 300 new students, and that affects state aid.
Schools already have begun determining their staffing needs for the coming year, Standish said. Schools’ staffing levels are based on a point system. Each year, the district allocates each school a certain number of staffing points based on enrollment and other factors. The school’s administration decides how to use those points.
That means if a teacher retires, a school administrator could decide not to fill that position and use the points for other positions. If a teacher's position at one school is eliminated, that teacher is “surplussed,” which means he or she applies for -- and is guaranteed -- another job.
Classified staff don’t have the same protections, but the district does its best to get classified staff -- positions such as para-educators and office staff -- other jobs in the district, Weber said. There’s such a need for positions like para-educators that they will almost always get another position, he said.
This sort of staffing movement at schools occurs each year based on fluctuating enrollment. But this year, it will be more widespread and include district jobs.
So far, Weber said, very few positions have been surplussed because schools have been able to handle lower points by not filling open positions.
