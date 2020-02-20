LPS won't fill some vacant jobs to make up $15 million-$20 million reduction in state aid

Lincoln Public Schools anticipates getting $15 million to $20 million less in state aid this year, the biggest reduction in a decade, which will require reducing the number of district jobs through attrition in the coming year.

“At this point, we are not looking at a reduction in force,” Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs told the school board finance committee on Thursday.

A reduction in force would mean eliminating filled positions, something the district has not had to do in many years. But to deal with what would amount to an 11%-15% drop in state aid -- one of the two major funding sources for schools -- the district will need to reduce the number of positions by not filling all the jobs of teachers who retire or leave the district for other reasons, she said.

That doesn’t mean they won’t hire new teachers, though, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent for human resources. The number of teachers who retire, take leaves of absences or resign will be larger than the number of positions they need to reduce.

But it does mean they won't include a budget item to add teachers to account for additional students, Standish said.