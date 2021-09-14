LPS will see $1M in additional revenue from property taxes as $463M budget moves forward

The slight dip in the levy is due to an adjustment resulting from the climbing valuations.

About 60% of a Lincoln resident's property taxes go to LPS. Next year, the owner of an average $226,342 home would pay $2,775 to fund K-12 schools.

This year, when the average home was valued at $203,800, that same homeowner paid $2,521. Of course, depending on how individual properties changed values, some property owners could pay less next year.

LPS is essentially using funds available from the increase in valuations to reload its cash reserve after dipping into the rainy day fund last year to smooth over budget stress caused by the pandemic and a $20 million drop in state aid. The reserve is also a way to keep the budget — which grew by a half-percent — relatively flat.

While the district's state aid allocation grew slightly this year, it's still down from past years. And in 2022-23, it could drop anywhere from $10 million to $20 million — according to early estimates — in response to the city's soaring property valuations, which figure into the state aid distribution formula.