LPS will require masks for students, staff from preschool to sixth grade

Lincoln Public Schools students from preschool to sixth grade will be required to mask up when classes start in less than two weeks in a major reversal of the district's back-to-school plans.
Masks remain optional for those in grades 7-12, but strongly recommended for students who are unvaccinated.
Those under 12, which include all elementary students and some in sixth grade, are not eligible to be vaccinated.
Additionally, staff members who work with students from preschool to sixth grade will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccine status. They remain optional for all other vaccinated staff and required for those who are unvaccinated, although employees will still rely on the honor system.
The first day of school is Aug. 16.
LPS' revised pandemic playbook for the 2021-22 school year, which officials planned to unveil in a Tuesday afternoon news conference, comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and across the country, fueled by the more infectious delta strain of the virus.
Just last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its back-to-school guidance, calling for masks for all students. The American Academy of Pediatrics made the same recommendation two weeks ago.
In making the revisions, LPS consulted with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, in addition to the CDC and other public health and education agencies.
“Students under the age of 12 do not have the option to be vaccinated, and therefore we must implement other measures,” said Superintendent Steve Joel in a news release. “We proved last year with our protocols that requiring face coverings works. Our schools are part of the wider community, and we must do our part to slow the spread during the recent increase of local positive cases.”
LPS originally unveiled its pandemic playbook in July as required of all school systems receiving federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In that guidance -- which came at a time when the pandemic seemed to be in retreat in Lincoln and Nebraska -- masks were optional for all students, but strongly recommended for unvaccinated students.
After fielding feedback, LPS released a second draft of the plans, which left the student mask guidelines unchanged.
But some, like Lincoln school board member Bob Rauner, believed that would not remain the case as the calendar crept closer to Aug. 16, the first day for children in grades K-6 and freshmen. All students return to the classroom Aug. 17.
Rauner, the chief medial officer of OneHealth Nebraska, has said previously that students, while at lower risk of serious infection from the virus, are not at no risk. And if left unmasked, students would be hospitalized and even die, Rauner warned. There are indications that the delta variant may affect younger people, experts have also said.
Students who were exempted from mask requirements last school year will retain that exemption. Parents who would like to request an exemption for their children can do so on the district's website.
When a vaccine will be available to those under 12 is still unclear, although some experts have said it could be available as early as this fall or winter as clinical trials wrap up.
Other changes to the plan include:
* Plexiglas dividers will be used in elementary school cafeterias. No visitors will be allowed in any cafeteria.
* Visitors to elementary and middle schools — like volunteers and family members — are required to wear masks both during the school day and after hours, regardless of vaccine status.
* High school visitors will have to show their vaccine card or mask up during school hours. Vaccine status will not be checked at afterschool high school events, though masks remain required for unvaccinated visitors.
* Volunteers and visitors to the district's Individual Success and Life Skills programs and the Independence Academy will be required to wear masks at all times regardless of vaccine status.
* Face coverings are required for all students and staff on buses that transport students from preschool to eighth grade. Masks are optional for students and staff on high school buses, but strongly recommended for the unvaccinated.
