LPS will require masks for students, staff from preschool to sixth grade

“Students under the age of 12 do not have the option to be vaccinated, and therefore we must implement other measures,” said Superintendent Steve Joel in a news release. “We proved last year with our protocols that requiring face coverings works. Our schools are part of the wider community, and we must do our part to slow the spread during the recent increase of local positive cases.”

LPS originally unveiled its pandemic playbook in July as required of all school systems receiving federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In that guidance -- which came at a time when the pandemic seemed to be in retreat in Lincoln and Nebraska -- masks were optional for all students, but strongly recommended for unvaccinated students.

After fielding feedback, LPS released a second draft of the plans, which left the student mask guidelines unchanged.

But some, like Lincoln school board member Bob Rauner, believed that would not remain the case as the calendar crept closer to Aug. 16, the first day for children in grades K-6 and freshmen. All students return to the classroom Aug. 17.