LPS will require masks for all students again due to mandate and rising youth cases

The return to normalcy in classrooms that many looked forward to this fall took another step back Wednesday.

Lincoln Public Schools will require masks for all staff, students and visitors -- regardless of vaccination status -- starting Wednesday on the heels of a new citywide mask mandate from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The Health Department's new directed health measure, which goes into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m., requires those 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- to mask up indoors where social distancing cannot be followed.

When LPS started school last week, masks were only required for those from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade and the staff that worked with them.

Now, for the fourth time this summer, LPS is modifying its back-to-school plan due to the growing spread of the more infectious delta strain of COVID-19 that has strained local hospitals.

The effects of the delta strain are startlingly clear at LPS, where 110 LPS students accounted for 14% of the county's cases last week and 723 students were in quarantine. That's compared to last December's peak, when students accounted for only 5% of the county's case count.