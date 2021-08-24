LPS will require masks for all students again due to mandate and rising youth cases

The return to normalcy in classrooms that many looked forward to this fall took another step back Wednesday.
Lincoln Public Schools will require masks for all staff, students and visitors -- regardless of vaccination status -- starting Wednesday on the heels of a new citywide mask mandate from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
The Health Department's new directed health measure, which goes into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m., requires those 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- to mask up indoors where social distancing cannot be followed.
When LPS started school last week, masks were only required for those from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade and the staff that worked with them.
Now, for the fourth time this summer, LPS is modifying its back-to-school plan due to the growing spread of the more infectious delta strain of COVID-19 that has strained local hospitals.
The effects of the delta strain are startlingly clear at LPS, where 110 LPS students accounted for 14% of the county's cases last week and 723 students were in quarantine. That's compared to last December's peak, when students accounted for only 5% of the county's case count.
Masks will also be required at indoor LPS athletic practices and events and on buses.
Previous guidance from the Health Department stated that schools "shall require" children ages 2-11 to wear mask indoors, but whether that guidance was legally binding remained unclear.
Dr. Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer for the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln's schools, said the mandate, unlike the previous guidance, carries the force of law. He said the diocese will review the new measure -- both for schools and their parishes.
The diocese required masks for students ages 3-11 but allowed parents to opt out via waivers. Those waivers would no longer be valid under the DHM, Hecker said.
Lincoln Christian Superintendent Zach Kassebaum said the school would review the mandate, but is still seeking answers from the Health Department.
"I do believe it is essential for key questions to be answered in regard to the enforcement surrounding this mandate regarding health exemptions and religious waivers," said Kassebaum in a statement to the Journal Star.
One public school district -- Malcolm -- opted to make masks optional, while other schools like Waverly and Norris followed LPS' lead.
Waverly Superintendent Cory Worrell said his district would institute the mandate Thursday for all indoor settings. Masks would not be required outdoors, he added.
Officials with Norris and Malcolm did not immediately return a request for comment.
The mandate is in effect until at least Sept. 30.
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack