LPS will remain closed indefinitely

While parents — often with their kids in tow — trickled into schools to pick up Chromebooks loaded with review lessons Tuesday afternoon, concerns about the spread of the coronavirus were about to prompt another change.
At 5:30 p.m. the family messages went out: Lincoln Public Schools will remain closed indefinitely.
“In light of recent recommendations from our state leaders and the continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 virus, we are canceling all student classes and activities from March 22 until further notice,” Superintendent Steve Joel said in a message sent to families.
Omaha Public Schools made a similar announcement Monday, the same day Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt recommended that all the state’s schools shutter their classrooms and move to “alternative instruction.”
Because conditions are so fluid, LPS officials will monitor the situation and update families every two weeks, the message said.
“We understand that this decision greatly impacts our community, and specifically our students and their families,” the message said. “In addition to the potential financial burden, there is also the disappointment around missing out on milestone celebrations for our students. Please know that we understand your concern about not having all the answers right now.”
The district will move to “remote-learning” opportunities beginning Monday, the message said.
That means teachers will shift from getting review materials to students to preparing remote instruction, though students aren’t likely to start working on new material with their classes until the following week, Joel said in an interview.
Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer said that while LPS had to add capacity to its servers to get all the information downloaded onto Chromebooks this week, he expects the district’s system to be able to handle the demands of remote learning.
In the meantime, students will work on review materials that LPS staff spent Monday loading onto Chromebooks for second through fifth graders and adding to Google Classroom pages of older students.
At high schools, students who’d left their Chromebooks or chargers at school over spring break, came to pick them up — squirting hand sanitizer provided by school officials onto their hands before passing the school’s entrance.
At Pyrtle Elementary School, staff had each door marked with a giant number, and each grade went in their assigned door. Staff stood outside to greet them as they came inside, passed lockers taped off to discourage parents from cleaning them out, and headed to their child’s classroom.
Desks blocked the doors, and teachers stood on the other side, ready to hand out bags holding Chromebooks, grab-and-go style.
It was going off without a hitch, said Principal Kristen Finley.
“Everything we’ve done or implemented has gone as planned,” she said. “Our families have been so grateful for all the communication, for schools being open today and they’re sharing that with us.”
Jim Clements and his two boys — one in third grade, the other in fifth — walked the quiet halls, Chromebook bags in hand.
“Overall, I feel like we’re adjusting well,” said Clements, who works at a hospital and whose wife is a vice principal. “We’ll see what kids need to do learning-wise.”
Clements said he’d been able to stay home the last two days. When both parents are at work, the kids will work at home, monitored by cameras with mom and dad checking in regularly by phone. Some days, grandma will come over.
Eric Scarbrough, who has two children at Pyrtle, said life has been chaotic. Both he and his wife work, so the children are with friends who are home during the day.
“I’m not sure I endorse this, but I’m not sure I have a better option,” he said.
Tuesday, LPS distributed 1,172 breakfasts and 1,190 lunches to students who came to seven pick-up sites outside schools. The first day, the district handed out 297 meals.
Staff will report to work Wednesday as planned and will then start working remotely, unless they need to come to school for small group meetings.
He said all staff — not just teachers — will continue working, and officials are looking for different roles for employees now that students won’t be around. One exception: substitutes who were assigned to cover teachers later in the year now won’t have those jobs. Long-term substitutes will continue to cover for teachers gone for long periods.
Joel said he’s been getting lots of questions from families about everything from graduation ceremonies to spring sports to prom and he doesn’t have all the answers yet. But officials are working on it.
“I think we’ve just got great people. We just can’t answer all the questions that represent the minutiae. I think we’re in as good a shape as we can be. We’re going to call it off indefinitely because there just isn’t clarity about how long this is going to last.”
He urged families and students to follow the social distance and hygiene recommendations when they’re home.
“Let’s see if Lincoln can really be the city that minimizes the spread of this infection,” he said.
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
The change Monday afternoon follows federal guidelines.
Nebraskans aboard California cruise ship with coronavirus cases return home, will isolate themselves
The Nebraska residents were among those then taken for quarantine at a California military facility. Eight of them flew back to Nebraska on Monday, DHHS said.
Though the company did not say it would turn anyone away, it said it is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour be dedicated to seniors, who are the group most vulnerable to coronavirus.
The complex on the east side of 16th Street on UNL's City Campus is being prepared for the possibility of serving as a quarantine site for students who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar and Bodega’s Alley — the downtown live-music venues — have all closed and canceled show…
Three Pinnacle Bank Arena events scheduled in April have been postponed.
David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said so far United has announced plans to pull one flight per day from its local schedule.
Nine-year-old best friends find an old-fashioned way to stay close during time of coronavirus separation.
Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.
Only amid a pandemic does a measure designed to reduce in-person turnout for an election in America seem justified.
Gas prices are falling sharply as Americans heed the advice of officials and implement social distancing, reports AAA.
The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.
As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves to online-only classes amid a global coronavirus pandemic, administrators are encouraging students…
TUESDAY (3-17) UPDATE: On Tuesday, Corrections Director Scott Frakes posted a Facebook message to the family members of inmates saying call ti…
An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or con…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday — and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational moves that will change t…
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has announced a campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or soon will be, in need of e…
The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.
Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention r…
Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the sprea…
The latest cases involve a woman who attended two Creighton basketball games and a pastor at an Omaha church.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
The absence of a number of senators for Thursday's most recent session -- prior to adjournment for a four-day weekend -- stirred some concerns among members of the Legislature.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
