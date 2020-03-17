You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LPS will remain closed indefinitely
View Comments
breaking top story

LPS will remain closed indefinitely

From the March 17 recap: Southeast Nebraska news you may have missed today series

While parents — often with their kids in tow — trickled into schools to pick up Chromebooks loaded with review lessons Tuesday afternoon, concerns about the spread of the coronavirus were about to prompt another change.

At 5:30 p.m. the family messages went out: Lincoln Public Schools will remain closed indefinitely.

“In light of recent recommendations from our state leaders and the continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 virus, we are canceling all student classes and activities from March 22 until further notice,” Superintendent Steve Joel said in a message sent to families.

Omaha Public Schools made a similar announcement Monday, the same day Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt recommended that all the state’s schools shutter their classrooms and move to “alternative instruction.”

Because conditions are so fluid, LPS officials will monitor the situation and update families every two weeks, the message said.

“We understand that this decision greatly impacts our community, and specifically our students and their families,” the message said. “In addition to the potential financial burden, there is also the disappointment around missing out on milestone celebrations for our students. Please know that we understand your concern about not having all the answers right now.”

The district will move to “remote-learning” opportunities beginning Monday, the message said.

That means teachers will shift from getting review materials to students to preparing remote instruction, though students aren’t likely to start working on new material with their classes until the following week, Joel said in an interview.

Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer said that while LPS had to add capacity to its servers to get all the information downloaded onto Chromebooks this week, he expects the district’s system to be able to handle the demands of remote learning.

In the meantime, students will work on review materials that LPS staff spent Monday loading onto Chromebooks for second through fifth graders and adding to Google Classroom pages of older students.

At high schools, students who’d left their Chromebooks or chargers at school over spring break, came to pick them up — squirting hand sanitizer provided by school officials onto their hands before passing the school’s entrance.

At Pyrtle Elementary School, staff had each door marked with a giant number, and each grade went in their assigned door. Staff stood outside to greet them as they came inside, passed lockers taped off to discourage parents from cleaning them out, and headed to their child’s classroom.

Desks blocked the doors, and teachers stood on the other side, ready to hand out bags holding Chromebooks, grab-and-go style.

It was going off without a hitch, said Principal Kristen Finley.

“Everything we’ve done or implemented has gone as planned,” she said. “Our families have been so grateful for all the communication, for schools being open today and they’re sharing that with us.”

Jim Clements and his two boys — one in third grade, the other in fifth — walked the quiet halls, Chromebook bags in hand.

“Overall, I feel like we’re adjusting well,” said Clements, who works at a hospital and whose wife is a vice principal. “We’ll see what kids need to do learning-wise.”

Clements said he’d been able to stay home the last two days. When both parents are at work, the kids will work at home, monitored by cameras with mom and dad checking in regularly by phone. Some days, grandma will come over.

Eric Scarbrough, who has two children at Pyrtle, said life has been chaotic. Both he and his wife work, so the children are with friends who are home during the day.

“I’m not sure I endorse this, but I’m not sure I have a better option,” he said.

Tuesday, LPS distributed 1,172 breakfasts and 1,190 lunches to students who came to seven pick-up sites outside schools. The first day, the district handed out 297 meals. 

Staff will report to work Wednesday as planned and will then start working remotely, unless they need to come to school for small group meetings. 

He said all staff — not just teachers — will continue working, and officials are looking for different roles for employees now that students won’t be around. One exception: substitutes who were assigned to cover teachers later in the year now won’t have those jobs. Long-term substitutes will continue to cover for teachers gone for long periods.

Joel said he’s been getting lots of questions from families about everything from graduation ceremonies to spring sports to prom and he doesn’t have all the answers yet. But officials are working on it.

“I think we’ve just got great people. We just can’t answer all the questions that represent the minutiae. I think we’re in as good a shape as we can be. We’re going to call it off indefinitely because there just isn’t clarity about how long this is going to last.”

He urged families and students to follow the social distance and hygiene recommendations when they’re home.

“Let’s see if Lincoln can really be the city that minimizes the spread of this infection,” he said.

State officials recommend all 244 school districts close doors beginning Monday
LPS to provide meals for students, more info on Chromebook distribution while schools are closed

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
editor's pick topical

Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
1
3
0
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News