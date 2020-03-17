LPS will remain closed indefinitely

Staff will report to work Wednesday as planned and will then start working remotely, unless they need to come to school for small group meetings.

He said all staff — not just teachers — will continue working, and officials are looking for different roles for employees now that students won’t be around. One exception: substitutes who were assigned to cover teachers later in the year now won’t have those jobs. Long-term substitutes will continue to cover for teachers gone for long periods.

Joel said he’s been getting lots of questions from families about everything from graduation ceremonies to spring sports to prom and he doesn’t have all the answers yet. But officials are working on it.

“I think we’ve just got great people. We just can’t answer all the questions that represent the minutiae. I think we’re in as good a shape as we can be. We’re going to call it off indefinitely because there just isn’t clarity about how long this is going to last.”

He urged families and students to follow the social distance and hygiene recommendations when they’re home.

“Let’s see if Lincoln can really be the city that minimizes the spread of this infection,” he said.

