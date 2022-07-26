LPS will not require masks to begin school year, but will use 'targeted' philosophy

As it stands now, there will be no universal masking requirements at Lincoln Public Schools when students return next month.

Superintendent Paul Gausman announced Tuesday that LPS will use a "targeted model" to start the school year, meaning decisions on masking will be made building by building.

The first day of school for LPS students is Aug. 15.

There is no specific threshold in COVID-19 case numbers or staffing that officials use when requiring masks or closing a classroom, program or building, said Director of Communications Mindy Burbach. Rather, LPS works with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to examine each outbreak individually.

It's the same framework LPS used in the fourth quarter last year when the district required masks at Eastridge and Zeman elementary schools following outbreaks there.

Gausman, in closing remarks at his first Lincoln Board of Education meeting as superintendent, said the masking question is the issue he hears the most about from parents and staff. He says the district's goal is to keep schools open while following the science and data.

"This is not something that should be political," he said. "I want you to know that we have guiding priorities for this challenge. We aren't going to make a decision based on the passion of an email."

The Health Department reported 633 cases for the week that ended Saturday, down slightly from the previous week.

LPS is expected to release more details on its pandemic procedures for the 2022-23 school year later this week.