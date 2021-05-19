LPS will not offer remote learning to high school students this fall

High school students who were enrolled in the virtual school for next year will be contacted, and counselors will help them get registered for in-person classes this fall. Parents of students with health issues that would prevent them from attending in-person classes are asked to contact their school about homebound services.

Staffing the dedicated remote school increasingly became a concern, with the district saying it was having a hard time filling enough teaching positions at the high school level to make the program viable.

Fourteen teachers in the district had already signed on to teaching high school remotely. Those teachers can go back to their original position or take another position in the remote program if there is an opening.

Data from the current school year also showed that in-person learners were more successful than those who learned remotely, as virtual learners were less engaged and learning loss was evident, the district said.

A Nebraska Department of Education survey of teacher in nearly all of the state's school districts reported low levels of student participation when learning remotely.