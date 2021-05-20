 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS will make masks optional for fully vaccinated high school students over the summer
0 comments
editor's pick alert

LPS will make masks optional for fully vaccinated high school students over the summer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Southwest second day of school

Seated or walking the hall, Lincoln Southwest students wear masks last August. Fully vaccinated high school students will no longer be required to wear face coverings starting Friday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

School's out for the summer, and so are mask requirements for some Lincoln students.

In a letter to families on the last day of school, Lincoln Public Schools announced that masks are optional for high school students who have been fully vaccinated starting Friday. High school summer school starts Wednesday.

Masks will still be required for elementary and middle school students.

LPS will not offer remote learning to high school students this fall

Teachers, staff members, volunteers and visitors who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks at any LPS school or the district office.

Face coverings will still be required for all unvaccinated students and staff.

The move coincides with the expiration of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's mask mandate Friday and the loosening of mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Younger people are eligible for the vaccine, too — those 16 and older became eligible in April, while the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for those 12 and up.

The district's updated pandemic protocols run through Aug. 13, three days before the 2021-22 school year begins, and will be reevaluated before students return.

The change is yet another sign schools are inching back to normal.

On Wednesday, LPS announced it would not proceed with a remote learning program for high schoolers in the fall. The dedicated virtual school will still be offered as of now to elementary and middle school students who are signed up and approved.

Nebraska's early push to reopen schools during COVID had other states playing catch-up
Watch Now: Longtime Belmont teacher honored with prestigious Scottish Rite award in surprise ceremony
Haircuts at north-central Nebraska school district violated Native students' rights, federal lawsuit alleges

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News