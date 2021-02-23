LPS will end high school staggered schedules after spring break

The staggered schedules for Lincoln Public Schools high school students will end March 15 — after spring break — and all students will come back full time, Superintendent Steve Joel announced Tuesday.

That means high school students will either have to do full-time remote learning or return to school all five days, like elementary and middle school students have been doing all year. High school students who have been on staggered schedules can transition to remote learning full time if they don't want to come back every day.

High schools have run on staggered schedules since the beginning of the school year, with half of the students in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two and the groups alternating Wednesdays.

District officials made that decision in an effort to reduce the population density in high schools, since they have by far the most students.

But the district has slowly reduced the number of students who use the staggered schedules, inviting seniors to return full time Feb. 1 and ninth graders Feb. 22.

That was voluntary, and less than half the students — 48% of all ninth graders and 37% of all seniors — chose to return full time, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.