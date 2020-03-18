LPS wants to close schools on Election Day to avoid congestion at polling places

Lincoln Public Schools, where 22 polling sites are located, wants to close schools on Election Day in anticipation of record turnout.

Omaha Public Schools made a similar decision several months ago, and the Lincoln Board of Education’s planning committee gave a thumbs-up Tuesday to the idea, which must be approved by the full board.

Three high schools, seven middle schools and 12 elementary schools have polling places during election, which requires schools to adjust, said Assistant Superintendent John Neal. Eight schools have to hire additional entrance monitors and others have to move existing monitors to other locations, he said.

They have to keep students out of some restrooms so they can be open for public use, it interrupts after-school activities and some schools lose access to media centers or gymnasiums, he said.

All of that is something school officials don’t mind handling most years, but, with an anticipated record turnout, it could prove more difficult, Neal said.

There were record turnouts for the 2018 midterms and the city primaries, and the Lancaster County election commissioner is predicting another record turnout for the presidential election Nov. 3.