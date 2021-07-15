LPS visitors will have to prove they're vaccinated to unmask during school hours

The plan released Thursday still does not require vaccines for teachers or students, although they are encouraged for those over the age of 12. Teachers will not report their vaccination status -- they'll follow the honor system when it comes to masking.

Parents are still asked to provide their schools with their child's COVID-19 vaccination status as part of routine recordkeeping in accordance with longstanding state regulations.

The district fielded public feedback on the plan after it was initially unveiled July 1 as a requirement of LPS receiving virus relief money from the federal government,

Out of 965 relevant responses, only 116 -- or about 12% -- agreed with the plan completely. About 45% of respondents called for more restrictions while nearly 43% wanted less.

Some who disagreed with the plan wanted to see masks required for all students, while others asked for mask mandates for students 12 and younger and the staff that works with them. The COVID-19 vaccine has only been approved for those 12 and older. Others called for requiring vaccines and vaccinations records for all.