LPS updating pandemic plan in wake of coronavirus spread

Lincoln Public Schools officials have been meeting with Lincoln/Lancaster County Health and city officials, as well as community groups and partners, to update a pandemic plan the district had in place for the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, said LPS spokesperson Mindy Burbach.

She said the district is discussing all options, including figuring out possible alternative methods of instruction if necessary, and hopes to have a finished plan in place by next week.

Students are off for spring break next week.

Last week, LPS sent a message to families assuring them the district is taking “all essential precautions” and offered a reminder to practice good hygiene and virus prevention.

Three spring break trips planned by high schools remain on, with the decision about whether to let kids go left to parents, Burbach said.

