LPS transitioning to new model for catching up young students struggling with reading, writing

Reading loss due to the pandemic was not as significant as drops in other subjects, but the effects were still there, said Lisa Oltman, K-6 language arts curriculum specialist.

"We have done really well in the pandemic, but what we're trying to do is we want to get us back where we need to be," she said.

Additionally, the 39 new interventionists hired with federal money can also work with students struggling in math, one of the subjects hit hard during the pandemic at LPS.

The road to intervention first starts with assessment.

State law requires students from kindergarten to third grade to be evaluated in reading and math proficiency multiple times a year. Students who don't meet the required threshold are then identified for intervention as a means of catching them up to their grade level.

Reviews of LPS' intervention programs happen annually to find what best serves the interests of students, Olson said, and this most recent change represents that.

"By having more opportunities for students to get that intervention, I think this is the best route to go."

