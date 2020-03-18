You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LPS to transition to weekly meal distribution for students while schools are closed
View Comments
editor's pick alert

LPS to transition to weekly meal distribution for students while schools are closed

LPS Food Distribution

Children pick out lunch as kitchen manager Jordan Helgenberger looks on during food distribution at Hartley Elementary School on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln Public Schools is changing the grab-and-go meal distribution schedule in an effort to limit the amount of person-to-person contact, officials said Wednesday.

Thursday, LPS will provide children grab-and-go meals for three days — Thursday, Friday and Monday. Each child will receive three breakfasts and three lunch meals. No meals will be distributed Friday or Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, children will receive five breakfasts and five lunch meals and weekly distribution of food will continue every Tuesday until schools reopen.

Meals are distributed at eight sites from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Over and out: Lincoln best friends separated by a pandemic, brought together by walkie-talkies

Children 18 and younger are eligible for meals. The child does not need to be an LPS student. Meals are also available to persons with disabilities, ages 18-21, who participate in LPS programs.

Children are no longer required to be present when picking up meals, officials said.

The distribution sites are Belmont Elementary School, 3425 N. 14th St.; Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St.; Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St.; Calvert Elementary, 3709 S. 46th St.; Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St.; Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St.; Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.; and Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.

Just announced: LPS will remain closed indefinitely
Foundation for LPS will help families who need funds because of coronavirus

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
editor's pick topical

Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News