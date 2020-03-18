LPS to transition to weekly meal distribution for students while schools are closed

Lincoln Public Schools is changing the grab-and-go meal distribution schedule in an effort to limit the amount of person-to-person contact, officials said Wednesday.

Thursday, LPS will provide children grab-and-go meals for three days — Thursday, Friday and Monday. Each child will receive three breakfasts and three lunch meals. No meals will be distributed Friday or Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, children will receive five breakfasts and five lunch meals and weekly distribution of food will continue every Tuesday until schools reopen.

Meals are distributed at eight sites from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Children 18 and younger are eligible for meals. The child does not need to be an LPS student. Meals are also available to persons with disabilities, ages 18-21, who participate in LPS programs.

Children are no longer required to be present when picking up meals, officials said.

The distribution sites are Belmont Elementary School, 3425 N. 14th St.; Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St.; Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St.; Calvert Elementary, 3709 S. 46th St.; Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St.; Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St.; Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.; and Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.

