Lincoln Public Schools is set to receive nearly $1 million in a legal settlement with e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc. over allegations that it targeted teens with its popular vaping products.

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved details of the settlement in which Juul will pay LPS about $1.3 million, a sliver of the $1.7 billion it's paying to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits over its alleged marketing practices.

After paying legal fees and other costs, LPS will receive roughly $955,000 of that sum, including about 50% this year and the rest over the course of three years. District officials said they do not know yet how they'll use the money, but the intention is to use it for vaping prevention.

The settlement comes more than two years after LPS initially sued Juul as part of a so-called mass-action litigation, in which the district filed a lawsuit drafted by a California law firm in U.S. District Court in Nebraska. The lawsuit was joined with other suits from multiple states in a California federal court.

While LPS paid no out-of-pocket expenses upon filing in January 2021, it now owes California-based Frantz Law Group, the lead law firm on the case, a roughly $345,000 cut of the settlement.

LPS was one of the first school districts to jump on the mass-action litigation against the e-cigarette company, said Jim Gessford, an attorney for LPS.

The lawsuit accused Juul of marketing its highly addictive nicotine product to young people with its easily concealable pod design and flavors like mango and creme.

An investigation by several states found that Juul also illegally marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and other strategies, the Associated Press reported in September.

Vaping skyrocketed at LPS right before the pandemic just as school districts were beginning to turn a page in the battle against tobacco use.

In the 2017-18 school year, nearly 140 students were caught with vaping products. That number more than doubled in 2019-20 (376).

In 2019, 40% of high school students in Nebraska said they'd tried an e-cigarette, with 22.6% reporting that they were regular users, according to a Student Health and Risk Prevention report. That same survey found that regular cigarette use among high schoolers had dropped to 6%.

In December, then-Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that Nebraska would receive more than $8 million as part of a separate $438.5 million settlement with states.

As part of the settlement, Juul agreed to refrain from marketing to youths, among other conditions. Juul already halted production of its youth-friendly flavors in 2019.

Meanwhile, the board Tuesday authorized LPS to recover claims tied to a national class-action lawsuit against Apple over a defective keyboard design on some of its MacBook laptops.

Apple agreed to a $50 million nation-wide settlement in January over its butterfly keyboards on some MacBooks made between 2015 and 2019. Users complained the sleeker design made typing a pain by duplicating or omitting letters and making keys stick.

The district has roughly 7,580 devices that fit the bill, said Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer, but it's unclear if LPS will only be reimbursed for devices that were actually serviced.

Teachers and administrators are issued MacBooks and Langer said there are still some devices with the butterfly keyboard design in circulation at LPS.

Gessford said LPS was already a part of the national class-action lawsuit, and "now it's just a matter of who's getting the money." The deadline to file a claim is March 6.

As with the Juul case, LPS paid nothing to join the suit.

