 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

LPS to purchase Bottler's Building, home to its Arts and Humanities program

  • Updated
  • 0
Arts and Humanities Focus Program

Students in the Arts and Humanities Focus Program take a break outside in 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Public Schools will pay $2.3 million to purchase the longtime home of the district's Arts and Humanities focus program.

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved the purchase of the Bottler's Building, 711 S. 25th St., just east of Lincoln High School.

The building got its name from the Coca-Cola bottling plant that operated there for several years. 

Watch now: FFA chapters are growing, but pool of ag educators in Nebraska is 'running dry'
Education notes: A tale of two career academies, lending a hand in Poland, and talking TikTok

LPS has leased space at the building for its Arts and Humanities program since it was developed in 1999 and has added more space over time.

Thompson Realty Group, the Lincoln developer that owns the property, approached LPS about selling the building, said Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. Instead of letting the building fall into another landlord's hands, the district decided to buy it.

"We've talked a lot about this building for a long time because of its central location and how much it means to us and how much we've used it," Wieskamp said.

People are also reading…

To pay for the building, LPS will tap into its nonrestricted building fund, which includes revenue from land sales and other sources.

The district currently pays about $109,000 in annual rent, utilities and common maintenance expenses for the roughly 15,000 square feet it occupies in the Bottler's Building.

First grader's wheelchair taken from central Lincoln driveway returned a day later
Career Academy welder blazing her own path — and setting records in the process

In addition to the focus program, LPS itinerant occupational and physical therapists and special-education teachers work out of the building. LPS also uses it for storage, including grounds crew equipment.

There are five other tenants in the building, including a hair salon, catering company and thrift shop. Wieskamp said LPS will honor the existing agreements with tenants, which would bring in about $95,000 a year for the district.

With that revenue, Wieskamp said he hopes the district can make improvements to the building built in 1920. Additions were tacked on over the years, including several warehouses and an office building.

The Lancaster County Assessor lists the appraised value of the land and building at $2.1 million. The current owners purchased it from the Coca-Cola bottler in 1998 for $600,000.

The board waived its typical two-reading format and approved the purchase at its meeting Tuesday. LPS is expected to close on the deal this week.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UK says 'all options are on the table' if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News