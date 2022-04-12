LPS to purchase Bottler's Building, home to its Arts and Humanities program

Lincoln Public Schools will pay $2.3 million to purchase the longtime home of the district's Arts and Humanities focus program.

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved the purchase of the Bottler's Building, 711 S. 25th St., just east of Lincoln High School.

The building got its name from the Coca-Cola bottling plant that operated there for several years.

LPS has leased space at the building for its Arts and Humanities program since it was developed in 1999 and has added more space over time.

Thompson Realty Group, the Lincoln developer that owns the property, approached LPS about selling the building, said Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. Instead of letting the building fall into another landlord's hands, the district decided to buy it.

"We've talked a lot about this building for a long time because of its central location and how much it means to us and how much we've used it," Wieskamp said.

To pay for the building, LPS will tap into its nonrestricted building fund, which includes revenue from land sales and other sources.

The district currently pays about $109,000 in annual rent, utilities and common maintenance expenses for the roughly 15,000 square feet it occupies in the Bottler's Building.

In addition to the focus program, LPS itinerant occupational and physical therapists and special-education teachers work out of the building. LPS also uses it for storage, including grounds crew equipment.

There are five other tenants in the building, including a hair salon, catering company and thrift shop. Wieskamp said LPS will honor the existing agreements with tenants, which would bring in about $95,000 a year for the district.

With that revenue, Wieskamp said he hopes the district can make improvements to the building built in 1920. Additions were tacked on over the years, including several warehouses and an office building.

The Lancaster County Assessor lists the appraised value of the land and building at $2.1 million. The current owners purchased it from the Coca-Cola bottler in 1998 for $600,000.

The board waived its typical two-reading format and approved the purchase at its meeting Tuesday. LPS is expected to close on the deal this week.

