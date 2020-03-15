LPS to provide meals for students, more info on Chromebook distribution while schools are closed

Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- but they can still get breakfast and lunch.

And they'll also have access to study materials, according to a message sent to families of students Sunday.

Beginning Monday, LPS will distribute sack lunches at five schools between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Any students, regardless of whether they participate in the federal free- and reduced lunch program, can get a meal while supplies last. Students must be present to pick up the meal, and one meal is allowed per student.

The five schools are Belmont Elementary, 3425 N. 14th St.; Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St.; Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rdt St.; Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St.; and Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.

Families participating in the Food Bank of Lincoln’s backpack program will continue to get backpacks of food on Friday afternoons. Distribution of the backpacks will continue for 30 minutes beginning at the scheduled dismissal time at each school, the message said.