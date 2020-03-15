LPS to provide meals for students, more info on Chromebook distribution while schools are closed

Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- but they can still get breakfast and lunch.
And they'll also have access to study materials, according to a message sent to families of students Sunday.
Beginning Monday, LPS will distribute sack lunches at five schools between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Any students, regardless of whether they participate in the federal free- and reduced lunch program, can get a meal while supplies last. Students must be present to pick up the meal, and one meal is allowed per student.
The five schools are Belmont Elementary, 3425 N. 14th St.; Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St.; Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rdt St.; Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St.; and Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.
Families participating in the Food Bank of Lincoln’s backpack program will continue to get backpacks of food on Friday afternoons. Distribution of the backpacks will continue for 30 minutes beginning at the scheduled dismissal time at each school, the message said.
School food markets, which are held at 22 schools, will take place outside the school building during each school’s regularly scheduled day and time. Most of the food will come pre-bagged, except prodiuce, bread and meat, which will be bagged on site. Sites will be set up close to the front door of the school.
As for school work, each school will send instructions on Monday to families of second-fifth graders with links to instructional materials, and about when they can pick up Chromebooks on Tuesday.
District officials said they “strongly encourage” families to pick up the Chromebooks at the times outlined by their school because it will be used to deliver instruction if schools remained closed beyond March 20.
Middle and high schools will also receive information on how students can access instructional materials from their classes. Students should check their Google Classrooms and student emails, the message said.
School officials will also let families know how students can get their Chromebooks if they left them at school over spring break.
The message to families also included talking points for parents in helping their children to handle the stress of the rapidly unfolding pandemic. The district’s advice includes:
* Pay attention to updates from local health officials but limit the time spent watching, reading or listening to reports. More than once or twice a day may be excessive.
* Watch out for conversations that blame the outbreak and spread of the virus on a specific ethnic group. Challenge misinformation and stereotyping that you see or hear.
* Social support is important. Be sure that if someone you know is ill, they receive support and reassurance.
* Do your part to limit the spread of the virus. If you have symptoms, follow the recommendations of health officials.
* Maintain routines as much as possible. Remember that children need time to relax and play.
